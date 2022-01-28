Junk food: here’s how to resist it according to science

The mere sight of junk food generates in us the desire to eat it. But there is a way to help the brain resist it …

Let’s face it: that we shouldn’t be eating too many candies, cookies, snacks and chips or drinking sugary sodas is nothing new. It is well known that diets rich in these ultra-processed foods make us gain weight. But how can you resist? The so-called junk food (from English junk food) were designed to be tasty and rewarding. And just look at the commercial for it to increase brain activity in the regions associated with reward processing. Power of marketing… Which translates into an increase in the desire for food and the urge to indulge in a snack, even when we are not hungry. But there is a way to oppose …

How the brain fights junk food –

Scientists have discovered that in a region of the brain known as the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC) hides the switch that can help us limit the consumption of ultra-processed foods, both by reducing the activity of reward mechanisms to reduce cravings. of food that by activating our conscious control over food choices. How to turn it on? Just exercise.

How Exercise Helps Us Avoid Junk Food –

That’s right: exercise increases brain plasticity, which is the brain’s ability to adapt its functions based on new inputs. Increasing brain plasticity makes it easier for us to change our habits and our lifestyle. There is several evidence that regular physical activity can increase prefrontal brain and cognitive function, which will make it easier to regulate or limit our consumption of junk food. And we can see the effects with just 20 minutes of moderate intensity exercise.

Aerobics VS junk food –

“People consume fewer ultra-processed foods like potato chips or milk chocolate after 20 minutes of moderate intensity exercise,” writes Cassandra J. Lowe of The Brain and Mind Institute. Research has shown that a 12-week high-intensity aerobic exercise program may reduce preferences or appetite for high-calorie junk foods. But even a single training session can pay off, both in moderate aerobic exercise and in strength training ”.

Exercise also reduces stress –

When we are stressed, our body releases a hormone called cortisol, which activates what is known as the fight or flight response. “When cortisol levels are high, the brain thinks it needs more fuel, resulting in an increased desire for sugary or salty ultra-processed foods,” she explains. “Exercising, even on a one-off basis, reduces perceived stress levels and cortisol levels and helps us limit the consumption of unhealthy food and drinks when we are stressed.“. It’s a bit of a vicious cycle: stress can also cause decreased activity in the prefrontal cortex and increased activity in the reward regions of the brain when viewing food images. This is why it is more difficult to resist the temptation of tempting junk foods when we are in a phase of stress …

What is the best stress reliever exercise? –

“By offsetting the impact of stress on prefrontal brain function, exercise makes it easier to maintain our goals of eating healthier or reducing our consumption of junk food. A brisk walk can help the prefrontal cortex recover from temporary changes in activity, such as those seen when people are stressed, ”concludes Dr. Lowe. When we feel stressed, doing HIIT, yoga, aerobic or strength exercise can help. But even just a quick 20-minute walk is enough to make us pass the desire to eat unhealthy food.