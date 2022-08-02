‘Junk food law’: labeling proposed by the Ministry of Health – Health

Almost a year after it was approved in the Congress of the Republic Law 2120, also called the ‘junk food law’the Ministry of Health proposed the characteristics of the labeling of ultra-processed foods with a high content of sodium, saturated fat and sugar.

More specifically, the Ministry of Health, through a draft decree, explained the outgoing government’s proposal made by the University of Antioquia regarding the shape, color, size, maximum values, location, legend, proportions and dimensions that must contain the front warning labeling.

To public consultation resolution for front warning labeling. the minister @Fruizgomez explains the process, after evaluation of scientific evidence made by the @UdeA Y @MinSaludColto establish characteristics of the seal for processed and ultra-processed products. pic.twitter.com/cuWQSFLAHU — MinSaludCol (@MinSaludCol) August 1, 2022

“More than 1,200 articles published in the scientific literature were collected and a group of 18 articles directly related to the subject of front labeling was specified,” assured the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz.

This decree will be open to opinions and the Duque government hopes to have it signed before August 7, when his term ends.

This would be the labels of the ‘junk food law’.

Thus, the nutritional properties that had already been approved

by the Specialized Food and Beverage Room of Invima will remain in force. In other words, ultra-processed foods that exceed the limits established in relation to sodium, sugars, saturated fats, trans fats and sweeteners will have the label.

The nutrient content limits for the establishment of the warning seal are in the following table:

These are the properties that foods must have in order to use the label.

The way to highlight the nutritional characteristics will be “including stamps on the label, which will consist of an octagonal symbol with a black background and a border

white, and inside the text “EXCESO EN”, followed by: “SATURATED FATS”

and/or “TRANS FATS” and/or “SALT/SODIUM” and/or “SUGARS” and/or “SWEETENERS” of

individually or with 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 seals (as appropriate)”, says the decree.

It should be noted that the shape of the symbol has been the subject of controversy, since the Ministry had already issued a proposal circular labeling and with the words ‘high on’. However, several organizations had argued that the best scientific evidence has already shown that the stamps are octagonal and have the words ‘excess of (sodium, sugar or fat)’.

On the other hand, “the letters of the text of the stamps must be capital letters and white, ARIAL BOLD font. In addition, in the same symbol, the word ‘Minsalud’ must be inscribed in black letters,” adds the decree.

The Ministry also illustrates the different ways warning labels can be arranged:

Different ways of putting the labels were determined.

“The adhesive must be securely fixed by adhesion, printing, sewing, embossing, screen printing, heat-setting, or other similar means, in such a way as to ensure that it does not come off the product under normal conditions of use, conservation, storage, transport and remain adhered until the moment of its commercialization and useful life”, adds the decree.

The document states that the symbol(s) will be located in the upper right third of the front face (or main display face) of the product label. The dimensions of the referred symbol(s) will be determined according to the area of ​​the main display face of the label.

Labeling dimensions.

Likewise, all the elements (texts and icons) must be centered on the y-axis of the black box. In the following image you can see the proposed proportions. The letter ‘x’ corresponds to the unit of proportion on which the seal icon is built:

These are the dimensions of the label proposed by the Ministry of Health.

“It is expected that for the month of December, as stated in the schedule, the definitive act of modification of Resolution 810 will be issued,” the minister assured.

The decree, finally, specifies that, as soon as the measure begins to govern, a period of six months would be given for the producers, importers and marketers of packaged foods to implement the labels on the products.

