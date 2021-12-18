Jupiter, Saturn and Venus perfectly aligned – Space & Astronomy

Jupiter, Saturn and Venus parade in the sky, with a perfect alignment and an opportunity to return to look at the sky.

In the past, planetary alignments were seen in ancient times as announcements of the end of the world or other impending catastrophes but even if they appear close to each other, for a pure ‘game’ of perspectives, their position cannot have any effect on Earth and our life. . However, extremely fascinating events remain, one of the wonders offered by the sky.

Taking advantage of the alignment in progress in these days of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus, the new live broadcast of the Sky arrives in the living room, with a guest Federico Tosi, researcher and planetologist of INAF, to talk about the future of space exploration and the missions that in the next years will explore the frozen moons of Jupiter and Saturn and studies on the potential of these environments to host possible extra-terrestrial life forms.

In addition, the Institute’s observatories and telescopes will show the wonders of Jupiter and Saturn shining close together in the sky and, immediately after sunset, the luminous Venus. Today is the fourth appointment of The sky in the living room, a series of live broadcasts on Youtube linked from the INAF offices and observatories scattered throughout the country, to admire the sky together through the telescope and discuss it with researchers, researchers and other guests who they study scientific mysteries. Upcoming events already scheduled are those of February 4th with Stelle d’Inverno, an evening dedicated to Orion, the Pleiades and Andromeda and how stars are born, live and die in ours and in other galaxies and on March 21st, with “Equinox at the Museum “, to inaugurate the annual opening week of INAF, with virtual visits to the astronomical museums of the various locations.