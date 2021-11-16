Jupiter – The fate of the universe: plot and cast of the film with Mila Kunis

They became famous thanks to the trilogy of Matrix (of which, however, a fourth chapter is in the works), the sisters Wool And Lilly Wachowski they then continued to explore their congenial genre, that of science fiction, through other well-known blockbusters. From Speed ​​Racer to Cloud Atlas, have thus continued to impose their very personal style in that of Hollywood. Currently, their last cinematic direction was for the film Jupiter – The fate of the universe. Born from an original idea of ​​theirs, the feature film then came to the cinema in 2015, presenting a great cast and a large budget. It is also the first film of the sisters made with the use of the 3D technique.

Beyond the great special effects used, the film also has significant sources of literary and cinematographic inspiration at the basis of its history. For the two directors, in fact, everything stems from the desire to give shape to an encounter between theOdyssey And The Wizard of Oz. The Wachowskis based the protagonist’s character on Dorothy from the 1939 film. Their desire was to create a different kind of hero, who overcomes obstacles thanks to her intelligence. Everything was then naturally seasoned by the great visual inventions typical of the two directors, who thus made the film particularly personal.

Upon its theatrical release, the film received a not particularly exciting critical reception. In particular, to be indicated as the main flaw of the work was its script, according to many lacking the epic necessary for this story. Tepid was also the result at the box office. Against an estimated budget of nearly $ 200 million, many of which used for special effects, Jupiter – The fate of the universe he managed to cash in only about 183 million. Despite these results, in a short time it became one of the reference titles for many fans of the genre, who found here a protagonist far from the classic stereotypes.

Jupiter – The fate of the universe: the plot of the film

The film is set in the not too distant future, and stars the young Jupiter Jones. This is a Russian immigrant who works together with her mother as a cleaning lady. As much as she feels a strange strength in herself, feeling like she is destined for something greater, Jupiter is nevertheless convinced that her life will never change, and that she will always be destined to play a marginal role in society. Everything changes when, suddenly, he witnesses an attempted murder by some aliens. On this occasion she finds herself saved by Caine, an interplanetary warrior sent to reveal her true origins.

In fact, Jupiter learns of a powerful alien dynasty, which dominates most of the habitable planets. These were colonized by them millions of years earlier, leaving behind complex forms of life, including human life. However, the dynasty now runs the risk of ending up in the hands of the evil Balem Abrasax, who wants to exterminate humans in order to generate a powerful youth serum from their biological material. For the young woman, she thus has an intergalactic journey, which will lead her to become aware of her powers. With these she will be called to save the entire universe, discovering herself as the owner of the entire planet earth. In order to bring this to life, however, Jupiter will have to prove that she is ready for adventure.

Jupiter – The fate of the universe: the cast of the film

Known for their collaboration with some of the major Hollywood performers, the Wachowski sisters have also in this case entrusted themselves to some of the main actors of the moment. The role of the protagonist Jupiter was initially offered by them to the actress Natalie Portman, which however refused. He considered himself then Rooney Mara, but the choice ultimately fell on Mila Kunis, a well-known Ukrainian actress naturalized to the United States. In order to bring the character to life, however, the actress found herself having to undergo several hours of training a day. This allowed her to take part in the complex sequences foreseen by the script, without the need for continuous use of doubles. The actress also said that she found herself a lot in Jupiter, sharing origins and a family history similar to hers.

Other well-known performers are also present in important roles. Channing Tatum it is Caine, who will help the protagonist on her journey. In order to play the role, the actor had to wear a prosthetic jaw in order to give it a different look. However, this was a real inconvenience for him, who had trouble closing his mouth and speaking. The Oscar winner Eddie Redmayneinstead, he plays the evil Balem Abrasax. His performance, however, was not particularly popular, and in fact won him a Razzie Awards for worst supporting actor. They are also present Sean Bean, in the role of Stinger Apini, Douglas Booth, as Titus Abrasax, Vanessa Kirby in those of Katharine Dunlevy e James D’Arcy like Max Jones.

Jupiter – The fate of the universe: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

For fans of the film, or for those who want to see it for the first time, it will be possible to enjoy it thanks to its presence in the catalog of some of the main streaming platforms available today. Bad Boys II it is in fact present on Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. In order to take advantage of the film, it will be necessary to subscribe to a general subscription or to rent the single film. In this way it will then be possible to see the title in comfort and at the best of video quality, without time limits. The film is also scheduled on television for Monday 15 November at 21:15 On the canal Premium Cinema.

Source: IMDb