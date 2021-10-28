Jurassic Park (1993) by Steven Spielberg

Jurassic Park is a 1993 American science fiction film, directed by Steven Spielberg, produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R. Molen. It is the first chapter of the Jurassic Park saga, based on the 1990 novel of the same name written by Michael Crichton. The screenplay was written by Crichton himself together with David Koepp.

Before Crichton’s novel was published, four film studios had made bids for his rights. With support from Universal Studios, Spielberg bought the rights for $ 1.5 million before its release in 1990; Crichton was hired with an additional $ 500,000 to adapt the novel for the big screen. Koepp wrote the final draft, which left out much of the novel’s exposure and violence, making many changes to the characters.

Filming took place in California and Hawaii from August to November 1992 and post-production continued until May 1993. The dinosaurs were created with innovative computer-generated imagery from Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and with life-size animatronic dinosaurs built by Stan Winston’s team. To popularize the film’s sound design, which included a mixture of animal sounds for the dinosaurs’ roars, Spielberg invested in the creation of the DTS sound system. The film was also the subject of a massive $ 65 million marketing campaign, which included licensing deals with over 100 companies.

The film won more than twenty awards, including three Oscars for its technical achievements in visual effects and sound design. Jurassic Park is considered a benchmark in the development of computer-generated imagery and animatronic visual effects. The film was followed by four successful sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), with a fifth sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion, scheduled for 2022.

In 2018, the film was selected for conservation in the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”.

Plot

The film is set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, located off the Pacific coast of Central America, near Costa Rica. There, wealthy businessman John Hammond and a team of genetic scientists have created a wildlife park with dinosaurs. When industrial sabotage leads to the shutdown of the park’s electric fences, a small group of visitors, along with Hammond’s grandchildren, struggle to survive and escape the dangerous island.