Jurassic Park and Jurassic World actors who have died | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

It has been 20 years since the premiere of the first installment of the beloved cinematic universe of “jurassic-park“, but still remains perennial in the lives of his followers. And the special thing about these films It’s not just the dinosaurs, but also the characters that brought the story to life, bringing humor, tragedy, and passion. However, some of the actors who participated are no longer with us.

MORE INFORMATION: How to watch “Jurassic World: Dominion”, the new “Jurassic Park” movie

“Jurassic Park” was released in 1993 and the work that Steven Spielberg did left everyone in awe. So good was the reception by the public and critics that it remained in the first position of collection for three consecutive weeks, obtaining a total of 357 million dollars.

After the first delivery came two more that completed the first trilogy. Subsequently, several years later, the “Jurassic World” trilogy was created with new protagonists and will be completed with the next premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

However, many original characters have made appearances in various films or will do so in the next one. A cast of great actors like Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Patt, Bryce Dallas Howard, among many more.

Therefore, we use this opportunity to remember those who will not be able to shine on the big screen again alongside Velociraptors or Tyrannosaurus Rex.

THE ACTORS WHO HAVE PASSED AWAY

1. Richard Attenborough

The actor who played Hammond was the best choice for the role of the kind but arrogant park owner. This legend had a long history within the best theatrical productions up to countless films that have become classics such as “Brighton Rock” and “The Great Escape”.

Later, Attenborough ventured into directing. In fact, he remained behind the scenes from 1979 until he was invited to participate in “Jurassic Park”. After this role, he did some more movies like “Elizabeth” and the new version of “Miracle on 34th Street ″, where he played one of the most charming Santa Clauses.

Throughout his career, he worked with big-name actors like Anthony Hopkins and was able to mentor new prospects like Robert Downey Jr., who ended up winning his first “Oscar” for the movie “Chaplin.”

For many years, he had to strive for his films to be recognized by critics, he ended up achieving it with “Gandhi”, which won 8 “Academy Awards”. Finally, the actor died in 2014 at the age of 90.

Richard Attenborough in “Jurassic Park” from 1993 (Photo: IMDB)

2. Irrfan Kahn

The well-known actor who brought to life the loving and funny Simon Masrani in “Jurassic World” is another who has left this world.

He was an icon of “Bollywood” and later went on to participate in international films such as “I wish I were a millionaire”, “An extraordinary adventure” and “The incredible Spider-Man”.

For two years, Khan was battling a neuroendocrine tumor, which contributed to a fatal colon infection that ended up killing him in 2020, at the age of 53.

Irrfan Khan had international recognition by being part of the movie “I would like to be a millionaire” (Photo: AFP)

3. Bob Peck

The actor played Robert Muldoon, an iconic character, despite his short screen time. He took advantage of every minute he appeared, as mentioned by the platform “Jurassic Outpost”.

“The stockings, the hat, the accent. What did Robert Muldoon do in ‘Jurassic Park’ that you don’t immediately remember?”. His famous phrase “clever girl“, in Spanish “smart girl”, is repeated in the brain of the audience with the same tone of voice.

Peck died of cancer in 1999, when he was only 53 years old, cutting short a wide career that lay ahead of him. However, he was also able to take advantage of the time he had by inspiring great performers like Ian McKellen, who played Magneto in “X-Men.”

4. Jophery C. Brown

Sadly, Brown’s character comes to an unpleasant but unforgettable end when he is dragged into a cage of velociraptors.

In his beginnings, the actor played baseball and came to participate in the big leagues as a pitcher for the “Chicago Cubs”. When he couldn’t play anymore due to injury, he stuntmaned Hard to Kill, Deadly Weapon, and Top Speed. Also, he had small supporting roles in some movies.

Sadly, the actor passed away in 2014.

5. Pete Postlethwaite

The actor made a huge impact with his performance as Roland Tembo in “Jurassic Park: The Lost World.” After working with him on “Friendship,” Steven Spielberg called him “the best actor in the world.”

Likewise, other actors he has worked with have praised him countless times. One of them was Daniel Day-Lewis, with whom he worked on plays in the 1970s.

“We all wanted to be like him, wild and real. A lion heart, carefree and irreverent. He was on our side and took care of us”, commented Day-Lewis in an interview for BBC.

Pete Postlethwaite died of pancreatic cancer on January 2, 2011.

Pete Postlethwaite in “Jurassic Park: The Lost World” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

6. Richard Killey

His face did not appear on screen for the film, but his voice cannot be mistaken as it was the tour guide’s audio that was built into the vehicles. In the same way that she did with “Jurassic Park”, Kiley lent her voice to announce and narrate various projects such as nature documentaries.

In addition, he was one of the first actors to play “Don Quixote” in the musical “El hombre de la Mancha” and the first to sing “The impossible dream”.

Finally, Richard Kiley died in 1999, coming to act even in his last years.

7. Robin Sachs

Paul Bowman, the character he played, is the one who makes the big mistake of having a picnic on an island full of dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park: The Lost World.”

However, many will know him for his role as Ethan Rayne in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Sadly, Sachs died of a heart attack on February 1, 2013.

8.Ian Abercrombie

Although his character is secondary, he is an actor with a long career. He was part of the “Birds of Prey” series where he played another famous butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

On other projects he worked with artists such as Jeremy Irons, Michael Caine and Michael Gough. He was also the one who gave the voice to Palpatine in the animated series “The clone wars” of “Star Wars”.

He died in 2012 at the age of 77.

9. Geno Silva

The actor played the barge captain in “Jurassic Park: The Lost World.” However, one of his most memorable roles was that of the murderer “The Skull” in the movie “Scarface”, who ends up eliminating Al Pacino’s character.

Silva died in 2020 due to complications from Frontotemporal Dementia.

Geno SIlva in “Jurassic Park: The Lost World” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

10.Michael Jeter

Jeter’s character is Udesky, who coordinated the mercenary team in the third “Jurassic Park” film.

The actor won an “Emmy” for his performance in the comedy series “The Newton Family” and a “Tony Award” for “Grand Hotel.” Michael Jeter was HIV positive, who remained healthy until his surprise death in 2003, at the age of 50.

Michael Jeter in “Jurassic Park III” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

11. Sarah Danielle

Her character Cheryl has a small appearance in “Jurassic Park III.” She is an assistant who coquettishly asks Billy for help removing a rock from a fossilized bone.

After his appearance in the franchise, it was his opportunity to launch his career, but he did not have significant roles. When he was only 40 years old, he died in his sleep, so it was thought that he had a heart condition.

12. Julio Oscar Mechoso

Enrique Cardoso, the character he plays, made the bad decision to work near an island full of dinosaurs, including some that can fly in “Jurassic Park III.”

Mechoso has participated in films such as “Once upon a time in Mexico”, “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Planeta Terror”. He died of a heart attack in 2017.