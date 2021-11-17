Jurassic Park, here is the definitive book that takes us behind the scenes of the trilogy

While fans of the Jurassic Park look forward to the next chapter, Jurassic World: Dominion, a new book titled Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History has just been released and promises to be the ultimate guide to the world’s most epic history of cinema.

Written by James Mottram, Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History is now available in its original language on Amazon and will be the definitive behind-the-scenes book that fans have been waiting for. Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 film introduced us to an island inhabited by majestic dinosaurs, and captivated audiences around the world. Grossing over $ 900 million, the film ushered in a new era of digital visual effects and would continue to fascinate generations of viewers, if you’re curious, find out where Jurassic Park is set in our in-depth study.

“The most comprehensive book on the Jurassic Park trilogy to date, Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History begins with a in-depth account of the making of Spielberg’s original film, including rare and never-before-seen images and exclusive interviews with leading creatives. Readers will then discover the entire story of the trilogy, from The Lost World: Jurassic Park to Jurassic Park III, through unprecedented access to the creative process behind the films. Fans will also find a fascinating glimpse into the wider world of the saga, including video games, toys, comics, and more, as they explore the enduring legacy of films and their influence on pop culture. “

Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History details the development, implementation and cultural impact of the original trilogy. Published by Insight Editions, the book consists of 256 pages with one foreword by Sam Neill, an introduction by Laura Dern and one afterword by Jeff Goldblum, in short, a truly unmissable piece in every fan’s collection. Don’t miss the first image of Jurassic World Dominion awaiting the release of the film set on June 10, 2022.