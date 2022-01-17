Jurassic Park: Iconic scene comes to life on a PlayStation exclusive

Jurassic Park is a franchise which in the 90s has definitely depopulated. And between ups and downs, even the world of video games was directly hit by the media power of the film series directed by Steven Spielberg, not only with official products but also with real fan-made tributes, as in today’s case, where a popular exclusive PlayStation was used to reconstruct an iconic scene from the film.

The game in question is obviously Dreams, by Media Molecule. More than just a video game, the British development team’s experiment allows players to create real playable titles or experiences such as movies and more. In the case of Jurassic Park, the Twitter user Krenautican recreated one of the most famous animations in the film, namely that of the T-Rex, which you can see a little further down.

Trying to recreate the look of the original T. Rex animatronic from Jurassic Park in Dreams.#JurassicPark #MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/BZMHAh4xqL – Krenautican (@Krenautican) January 15, 2022

Staying true to the original scene, the work is decidedly spatial. Beyond the graphic detail (it hardly seems created in Dreams), this tribute to Jurassic Park is not just a proof of concept. It is in fact a much larger project, aimed at recreating a sort of video game inspired by the franchise obviously created by more people, a first person shooter of which a teaser video has already been published on YouTube and which can be admired a little further down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DL6A6hh-eA

The possibilities in Dreams are literally endless. If you try to take a look on YouTube, many experiences emerge, all very different and all very valid. The exclusive PlayStation has literally brought out the creativity of users, who for years may have dreamed of being able to give life to something personal but did not have the knowledge or the necessary hardware. Media Molecule is certainly a successful experiment and who knows if one day it will arrive on PC, as has already happened in the past. And if so, who knows if it will succeed match the numbers of God of War.