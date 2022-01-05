Jurassic Park, plot and trailer of the film aired on January 5, 2022 on IRIS





Jurassic Park, the first film in the original saga airs Wednesday 6 January 2022 at 9.15 pm on IRIS. Plot and trailer

Wednesday 6 January 2022 on Iris the original saga of Jurassic Park. The first film by Jurassic Park was released in 1993, directed by Steven Spielberg, and in the same year he won three Oscars. The appointment with the film is at about 9.15 pm on IRIS.

The film achieved an extraordinary success in theaters, grossing more than $ 1 billion worldwide. In Italy, the first film grossed nearly $ 30 million. Click here to watch a promo in Italian.

Jurassic Park, the plot

The American tycoon John Hammond has secretly created, on the island of Nublar, off the coast of Guatemala, the most ambitious and fantastic amusement park of his life that has brought back to life some species of dinosaurs, herbivores and carnivores.

To obtain final shareholder approval for the grandiose project, Hammond invites an expert paleontologist, Ellie Sattler, a paleobotanist, to the island; the lawyer Donald Gennaro, a mathematician, Ian Malcolm and her grandchildren, Lex and Tim. But some animals start to get very aggressive killing anyone in their way. A struggle for survival begins for the group.

Where can I find it in streaming?

Currently the film is available in Italy on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And TIMVISION, paid streaming platforms. If you are not a subscriber you can watch the live streaming on Mediaset Infinity, in the section dedicated to live broadcasts. The film will also be included for free on-demand, after airing, you can find it by clicking here. The rerun will air Friday 7 January 2022 at approximately 11:00 on IRIS.

The sequels

There were four sequels to the film: The Lost World – Jurassic Park (1997, which will air Wednesday 15 April on Italia 1), Jurassic Park III (2001). And then the new revival saga Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom (2018).

The Cast

Sam Neill : Alan Grant

: Alan Grant Laura Dern : Ellie Sattler

: Ellie Sattler Jeff Goldblum : Ian Malcolm

: Ian Malcolm Richard Attenborough : John Hammond

: John Hammond Bob Peck: Robert Muldoon

Robert Muldoon Martin Ferrero : Donald Gennaro

: Donald Gennaro BD Wong : Henry Wu

: Henry Wu Samuel L. Jackson : Ray Arnold

: Ray Arnold Wayne Knight : Dennis Nedry

: Dennis Nedry Joseph Mazzello : Timothy Murphy

: Timothy Murphy Ariana Richards: Alexis Murphy

