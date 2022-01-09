Jurassic Park: plot, cast and curiosities about Steven Spielberg’s film

With the arrival in cinemas all over the world, in 1993, of Jurassic Park, director Steven Spielberg showed the real potential of computer graphics, forever changing the seventh art. On the screen it was now possible to see the famous dinosaurs come to life in all their majesty, millions of years after their extinction. It was in fact the first high-budget to make use of CGI, or those computer-generated images that increasingly contribute to breaking down the distinction between what is real and what is not. Before becoming a revolutionary film, however, the story told was born as a book.

In 1990 the writer Michael Crichton in fact he published the science fiction novel Jurassic Park. Fascinated by the project, Spielberg managed to secure the rights to it so that he could make a film out of it right away. The biggest obstacle was of course represented by the realization of the dinosaurs, extremely present. The director’s will was to create realistic animals and not monsters. To succeed in this, the paleontologist Jack Horner was hired, who collaborated in the visual realization of the dinosaurs. Disappointed, however, with the special effects in animatronics, Spielberg found the solution when Industrial Light & Magic showed him the first CGI animations.

It was the beginning of an epochal change, which led to the diffusion of technologies that are almost omnipresent in cinema today. Even today the influence of Jurassic Park it is very strong on cinema, if only thanks to its five sequels, which continue to pass on the majesty of special effects. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Jurassic Park: the plot of the movie

The story of the film begins on Isla Nublar, a small island off the coast of Costa Rica. The paleontologist is invited to this island. Alan Grant and paleobotany Ellie Sattler, all of whom are called by the owner and eccentric billionaire John Hammond to formulate a scientific evaluation regarding the realization of one of its secret projects. Arrived at the place, where the mathematician is also located Ian Malcom, he reveals to them that he has managed, thanks to the cloning technique, to bring the dinosaurs back to life and to create a real theme amusement park. When Grant and Sattler find themselves in front of the specimens in flesh and blood, they can only be delighted.

Among the cloned species, however, not only herbivorous ones are found, but also carnivorous and more dangerous ones. When Hammond’s aide, Dennis Nerdy, in an attempt to sell the cloning information to a rival of the billionaire will disable the security system, chaos will begin. Free to come out of their cages, ferocious dinosaurs like velociraptors or the mammoth Tyrannosaurus rex, will show all their aggression. For Alan, Ellie, and those with them, a test of survival will begin, where the only chance to escape the dinosaurs is to leave the island.

Jurassic Park: the cast of the film

To play the role of Alan Grant, an iconic character in the series, he had originally been considered Harrison Ford. The actor is known for having previously worked with Spielberg on the films on Indiana Jones. In its place, however, he was chosen Sam Neill, who claimed to have joined the film a few weeks after filming, without knowing anything about the story or the book. Laura Dern it’s Ellie Sattler instead. She was the first and only choice for Spielberg, who was fascinated by her performance in Rosa disarray and her lovers. For the role of Ian Malcolm, however, he was considered the actor Jim Carrey, but the role was entrusted to Jeff Goldblum, with which he later became extremely famous.

In the role of billionaire John Hammond there is instead the actor and director Richard Attenborough. About a decade earlier, these had won the Academy Award for Best Director for Ghandi, beating own Spielberg, candidate for ET the extraterrestrial. Then there are the actors Samuel L. Jackson as Ray Arnold, the park’s chief engineer, e Wayne Knight in those of Dennis Nerdy, the computer scientist who will betray Hammond. Then there are the billionaire’s grandsons, Timothy and Alexis Murphy. In the shoes of the first he finds himself Joseph Mazzello, while Ariana Richards plays the girl. This revealed that she was chosen on the basis of an audition where she was asked to scream as much as possible, showing her ability to simulate terror.

Jurassic Park: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to watch or review the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Jurassic Park it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Tim Vision. To see it, depending on the platform chosen, just subscribe or rent the single film. This will allow you to use this for a comfortable home viewing. It should be noted that in case of rental only, the title will be available for a certain time limit, within which it will have to be viewed. The film will also be televised on the day Wednesday 5th January at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

