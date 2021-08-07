Jurassic Park / Streaming of the film on Italia 1 “stereotypes and dejavu”

The Lost World Jurassic Park is rejected by MyMovies with two stars out of five: “There is an air of dejavu but it also plays with intelligence, gender stereotypes and with narrative accumulation processes. For example, if in the previous chapter the car remained suspended for a short time in the void, here instead the laboratory van becomes a set of a long catastrophic sequence ”. IlMorandini is more benevolent and of two and a half stars specifying: “The dimension of fear decreases and that of catastrophe, thrill, adventure grows. The citations are definitely increasing. Steven Spielberg never forgets the boys and always stops at the right time in the gory moments. Politically correct towards the dinosaurs, the film is scripted by David Koepp like the previous chapter ”. We will see the lost world Jurassic Park broadcast tonight on Italia 1. Click here for live streaming.

The lost world: Jurassic Park, curiosity

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – is part of the second chapter of the saga, the first film is from 1993 entitled – Jurassic Park -, of this film in 2013 the 3D version was made. The saga continued to reap films with – Jurassic Park III – dated 2001 and again – Jurassic World – from 2015 where it followed in 2018 – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – and finally in 2021 the last episode was released (until today ) entitled – Jurassic Worl III -. Filming for the film was shot in different locations in California, most notably in Kauai, the leafy area of ​​Fern Canyon and in Hawaii. The film is based on the novel written by Michael Crichton entitled – The Lost World -. Director Steven Spielberg in 1993 at the Venice Film Festival was awarded the Leone d’Oro Award for Lifetime Achievement. He also won 3 David di Donatello: in 2018 David Award for Lifetime Achievement, in 2004 Special David Award and in 1983 Best Foreign Director Award for – ET L’extra terrestre -.

The lost world: Jurassic Park on Italia 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park airs on Italia 1 today, Saturday 7 August 2021, starting from 21.2 hours0. The 1997 fantasy film was distributed by UIP, CIC Video, Laserdisc: Pioneer Electronics, Universal Pictures and directed by Steven Spielberg winner of 2 Academy Awards, in 1999 as Best Director for – Saving Private Ryan – in 1994 as Best Director for – Schindler’s List – and in 1987 he received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. For the same films he obtained 2 Golden Globes.

Spielberg has directed major and highly successful films such as: – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Blues Brothers – The Big Gentle Giant – ET, The post, The terminal, War of the Worlds, Hook Captain Hook, Jurassic Park – and others still. In the cast we find Jeff Goldblum in 48 years of career he has interpreted 55 films and the TV series – Law & Older: Criminal Intent –.

Her best film is – The Fly – in 1986. Julianne Moore is the female protagonist, in 32 years of career she has made 70 films and the TV series – Lisey’s Stria -. In 2015 she won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Leading Role for – Still Alice -, in 1994 she got a Special Award for – America Today -.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the plot of the film

– The Lost World: Jurassic Park – is the continuation of the first film entitled – Jurassic park – and tells how, four years after the tourist experiment carried out on Isla Nublar, prehistoric animals have continued to live undisturbed where they were created. Having discovered the existence of this new ecosystem, Peter Ludlow, Hammond’s nephew, who took over from his uncle in the management of InGen, decides to move the animals to a zoo in San Diego for public display.

Scientist Ian Malcolm, made aware of the project, travels to the island with his ex-girlfriend to stop the crazy move before something serious and uncontrollable can happen. Meanwhile, some hunters have arrived on the island with the intention of capturing the most ferocious dinosaur, the famous T-Rex. Sarah and Ian manage to free the herbivorous dinosaurs in they have been captured and find an injured T-Rex puppy along the way, they take him with them to help him but the gesture infuriates his parents.

The puppy’s blood remains on Sarah’s jacket, a detail that attracts the dinosaurs, who begin to chase her and give researchers and unfortunate hunters a hard time. To escape the T-Rex, the group enters the territory where the Velociraptors live and attack the beasts, killing them all. Ian and Sarah finally return home safe and sound, they think the bad adventure is over there, instead an unwelcome surprise awaits them, a ship docks at the port of San Diego with all the decimated crew. The sedated T-Rex revives, escapes from the hold and begins to panic everywhere in search of the puppy that has been stolen from him.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

