Jurassic Park, will a live-action series ever arrive? Producer Frank Marshall answers

Fans of Jurassic Park they would like to see a live-action series dedicated to the franchise but perhaps the chances of that happening are very remote, at least according to Universal producer Frank Marshall and husband of franchise producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Marshall revealed that there has never been any discussion of a live-action series. Together with Steven Spielberg and the director of Jurassic World: Dominion Colin Trevorrow, Marshall is a producer of Jurassic World: New Adventures by Amblin and DreamWorks Animation, a CG animated spinoff series broadcast on Netflix, in this regard, don’t miss the trailer for Jurassic World: New Adventures 4. In a new interview with SlashFilm, Marshall reassured the public, howeverul the fact that the dinosaurs will remain on the big screen.

“No, I’m really focused only on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about it. It hasn’t been discussed. Like I said, we have the animated series Jurassic World: New Adventures. I think that’s enough for now” he concluded.

The hopes are therefore really reduced to a minimum, however for fans of the franchise there is a big appointment on the horizon with Jurassic World: Dominion which will be in cinemas from 10 June. If you haven’t already, check out the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue and let us know in the comments what you think of Marshall’s words.