Jurassic Park’s hateful kid would be Pratt’s Raptor trainer

One of the great merits of Jurassic Park, a masterpiece by Steven Spielberg of 1993, is to have created dozens and dozens of iconic scenes and dialogues that have now entered modern popular culture. Let’s think about the chaos theory of Ian Malcolm or to the bewildered look of the professor Grant when he first sees a dinosaur in flesh and blood. Among the many we could tell you about there is also the opening scene in which a really hateful child interrupts the explanation of Sam Neil’s character on Raptor, questioning its danger.

Well that little boy, properly scolded by Professor Grant, is the protagonist of one of the most interesting fan theories that revolve around Jurassic Park. According to many, in fact, once he grew up, he would become the Velociraptor trainer played by Chris Pratt in Jurassic World.

The evidence in favor of these theories is very strong. The first is age. Chris Pratt at the time of Jurassic World he was 36 years old and the film takes place 22 years after the first historical chapter of Spielberg. 14 is a plausible age for that kid, don’t you think? Furthermore, a line of dialogue would be even more revealing.

Professor Grant, in fact, when he scolds the young man, tells him to have more respect for the Raptors. About the same words used by Owen Grady, the character of Chris Pratt, to identify his own work. In fact, he describes his relationship with the park’s Raptors as based on respect. Definitely an interesting choice of words don’t you find?

We remind you that work is currently underway on the third chapter of the saga of Jurassic World of which Chris Pratt is the protagonist. The cast will also feature characters from the first film, played by Sam Neil, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum. That maybe we will have some revelations that will make this theory real? We’ll see.

What do you think?