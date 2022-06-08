Jurassic World 3: Autopsy of the film The world after with Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy)

The franchise launched in 1993 by Steven Spielberg (Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones saga, Ready Player One, etc.) is coming to an end soon, almost 30 years after the opening of the doors of Jurassic Park. Jurassic World: The world after is the conclusion of the second trilogy, but also of the entire saga. The editorial staff of JV was able to speak with actor Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), just to come back for 10 minutes on one of the cinematographic events of 2022.

Summary Jurassic World 3 according to Chris Pratt

Jurassic Park & ​​Fast and Furious

Chris Pratt & the video game

What if…Jurassic Park?

Jurassic World 3 according to Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt plays Owen Grady, a dinosaur trainer, in Jurassic World. The American actor looks back on the evolution of his character throughout the trilogy as well as his relationship with the actors and actresses who became icons of the 7th Art after the release of the first Jurassic Park film in 1993, namely Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

How did you approach your character in Jurassic World: The World After?

To prepare to play in Jurassic World: The World After, I analyzed what I had done in the two previous films. I observed how I created the character of Owen in Jurassic World. I know the story. It was important to Bryce (Dallas Howard) and me that these characters continue to evolve, to avoid telling the same story over and over again. We see who they are at the end of the first film, but we don’t want to find them at the same stage at the beginning and at the end of the second film. They have to evolve, every time. Taking that into consideration, I watched his evolution: the wisdom he gained through his experiences, his new obligations as a father. I was inspired by the character I had already created, and I tried to imagine what stage of his life he would be, taking into account all these experiences. I tried to create everything like we always do with these films, trying to ground the story in reality. What if I really was the character, if I really faced this plight, if I really had to live like this? How would I handle this situation? – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

What were your main inspirations for this role?

My main inspiration? Continue to deliver on the promise of this popular franchise and keep its legacy alive. Beyond creativity, I was trying to be really present when creating such an event. I was a huge Jurassic Park fan when I was little. I tried not to act like a fan in front of Sam (Neill), Laura (Dern) and Jeff (Goldblum), but to consider them as equals… At the beginning, I had to express all this fan side, but at the over time, we became friends, especially with the particular context during the filming of this film, with the COVID protocols and the isolation. Trying to do what we could in this extraordinary context really made this film incredible. The script is crazy. The plot is really good. You don’t often get the opportunity to be part of the latest film in a beloved franchise that’s been around for 30 years. I was able to know this experience with Avengers: Endgame, and I have the opportunity again with Jurassic World. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

There’s a lot of action in Jurassic World: The World After. Did you find your role more physical in this film than in the first two?

This role is more physical than my role in the second film, or even than my role in the first. There’s a lot of action, that’s for sure. These movies tend to evolve based on what’s been done in the franchise before. We try to surpass what we have already done. The action moments in this film are plentiful and truly insane. There are a lot of clashes between dinosaurs, but also a lot of people getting eaten. The threat is no longer isolated on an island, it has spilled over the whole world. It’s different, it’s changing. The story is no longer limited to one location. In a way, it’s more like a Jason Bourne or a James Bond. At one point you are in Malta, then you find yourself in North America, before ending up in a country in Eastern Europe. We travel all around the Earth. We go to hot places, cold places. We travel quickly or very slowly. It’s a different experience. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

How did you feel facing Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern? It’s sort of the soul of Jurassic Park for fans.

I’m a big fan, and I was a little amazed at first. After expressing my admiration, my gratitude towards them for accepting me, my recognition towards their contribution to the cinema… it ends up passing. Then we just work. It was a very special experience. We don’t tour every day with people we watched growing up. People say, “Don’t meet your heroes,” because sometimes they can disappoint us, but there’s literally nothing disappointing about this trio of wonderful souls. I really appreciate them a lot. They are wonderful people, and I am proud to say that they are my friends now, not just idols from my childhood. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

Jurassic Park & ​​Fast and Furious

A project can sometimes be born from a simple rumor, however crazy it may seem at first glance. In this area, the ultimate crossover between two major sagas, one Jurassic and the other mechanical, challenges us and intrigues us greatly. Actor Chris Pratt has a strong opinion on the matter.

Rumors are swirling about a Jurassic Park – Fast and Furious crossover. T-Rex and velociraptors could join the family of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). What do you think ?

I heard those rumours. Often, fans create these kinds of stories. It’s more of a fantasy than anything else. The studio didn’t tell me anything about it, but hey… “Never say never”. If that were to happen, I wouldn’t sign anything without having read the script and without having understood how someone would manage, via a certain narrative gymnastics, to mix these two universes. I’m not saying it will never happen, but it seems very unlikely to me. Sounds more like a fan theory. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

Chris Pratt & the video game

Chris Pratt was born on June 21, 1979 in Virginia, a city located in the state of Minnesota in the United States, and like many young people of his generation, he grew up with Nintendo consoles. If the American actor is no longer really a “gamer” in 2022, he retains a very special link with video games, a medium which has seen the birth of several titles stamped “Jurassic Park”.

Have you played Jurassic Park video games? to Jurassic World Evolution? In the latter, you can build your own park.

I haven’t played either of those two games, no. I couldn’t comment on them, but they look nice. My son played one of them. He likes it, but I’ve never played it. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

Are you a gamer? What are your favorite video games? Your TOP 5?

Oh, it’s been a long time. No, I don’t really play video games. My son loves video games, but personally I haven’t played much lately. I played a lot of video games growing up, but they’re pretty old now. I was a big fan of The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros., and Contra. I loved Nintendo classics. Growing up, I got interested in Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat. I like this kind of fighting games. That’s what I like, but it’s rather “old school”. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

What if…Jurassic Park?

Reality sometimes surpasses fiction. What was once a dream, even a nightmare, is becoming very real thanks to technological and scientific advances. What if Jurassic Park really opened its doors? JV’s editorial staff asked Chris Pratt the question.

If some wacky billionaire found a way to create dinosaurs in our world, would you be for it or against it?

Holy question. On the one hand, I will be for. It would be interesting. It would be truly amazing to see these animals come to life. I would be interested. I am for. Afterwards, I wouldn’t like to be the first to step outside and venture outside because, as Jurassic Park has proven, it can end very badly. But hey, why not. In truth, we may never be able to do that, but in a way, the Jurassic Park movies pick up on Michael Crichton’s idea. We take 65 million year old dinosaurs and bring them back to life to terrorize people. We’ve been able to do that virtually, through movies, and it’s pretty amazing. Maybe Universal is this wacky billionaire… They managed to bring Jurassic World to life. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)