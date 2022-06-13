Jurassic World 3: who is Mamoudou Athie, aka the idealist Ramsay Cole? – Cinema news

In theaters since Wednesday, “Jurassic World: The World After” brings together the star trio of “Jurassic Park”, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Newcomers are also appearing, including comedian Mamoudou Athie. Focus.

After initiating the Jurassic World saga in 2015, Colin Trevorrow is back at the helm of the third film, Jurassic World: The World After. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs are now part of the daily life of all humanity. The feature film creates the event by bringing together the stars of the two chapters of the franchise: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill for Jurassic Park, and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic World.

But it’s not just time for nostalgia. Spectators also discover new faces, including Mamoudou Athie, in the role of Ramsay Cole. Series buffs may have recognized this 33-year-old actor seen earlier this year in Archive 81 on Netflix. Jurassic World 3 marks its first steps into a blockbuster.

From an essential figure of hip-hop to an aquatic monster

Originally from Mauritania, he arrived in the United States at the age of six months when his father, a diplomat, obtained political asylum. Comedy is not obvious at first for him: “It’s so ridiculous. I just started by mimicking my sister. It wasn’t even like she was acting or anything. I was just mimicking her conversations.”*

After a year at university as a hobbyist, he decided to train for good in comedy. He enrolled at the William Esper Studio, a school located in New York, then at the Yale School of Drama. This is where comedy appears as a vocation: “I was just obsessed with comedy. Of course I hung out with my friends, but I was mostly focused on the theater: the plays, the readings, whatever I could attend, I went.”*

After an appearance in Experimenter in 2015, he landed his first real roles the following year in the family drama Jean of the Joneses and in the Netflix musical series The Get Down, co-created by Baz Luhrmann. There he camped one of the pioneers of hip-hop and DJ, Grandmaster Flash.



netflix Mamoudou Athie (left) and Shameik Moore in The Get Down.



He remains in the music business with the feature film Patti Cake$, dedicated to a young rapper who dreams of breaking through. The actor wears an extreme look for his role as a mute and asocial musician. Still at the cinema, he continues with Unicorn Store, the first realization of Brie Larson, where he flirts with the interpreter of Captain Marvel, and The Circle, where he gives the reply to Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

In 2018, he is at the origin of the mourning that Elizabeth Olsen goes through in the Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss, where the latter plays a woman who tries to rebuild herself after the death of her husband. He then joins the crew of Underwater led by Kristen Stewart, where an underwater science team tries to survive an earthquake.

First major role on Netflix

After the horror film Black Box, produced by Blumhouse for Prime Video, Mamoudou Athie made himself known to the general public with the Netflix series Archives 81, in which he plays the main role. Adapted from a podcast, the program follows an archivist discovering the work of a documentary filmmaker who was investigating a dangerous cult. If the series was a hit when it was released in January on the streaming platform, it has however decided not to renew it for a second season.



Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix Archives 81



What does it matter for Mamoudou Athie since the year 2022 is also marked by his first role in a blockbuster. In Jurassic World: The World After he is Ramsay Cole, an idealistic senior executive in the service of the Biosyn group. A childhood dream for the one who gives the answer to Sam Neill and Laura Dern: “My first scene was with Sam and Laura and… I say it a lot, I don’t really have stage fright in front of stars. I don’t care, usually. But those two, not only I admire their work, but I had seen them in these roles, which made such an impression on me when I was a child, I was nervous. [rires]”.**

We will find the actor soon in The Burial, alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx.

* Words translated from an interview given to Seventh Row.

** Words translated from an interview given to The Digital Fix.

Jurassic World: The World After hits theaters June 8.