Jurassic World, a paleontologist approves the prologue | Cinema

IGN interviewed, dinosaur expert and paleontologist at the Natural History Museum of London and the University of Bath, asking him for an opinion on the prologue of

Bonsor commented on all the dinosaur species shown in the prologue and then concluded:

This prologue looks a little different from the previous films, and I’m curious to see how they will go from these sequences, which incorporate more realism and some recent discoveries, to the more modern dinosaurs in these films. It will be interesting to find out what kind of balance they will find between science and their creations. For me, the most important aspect is the feathers on theropods, the two-legged carnivorous dinosaurs. Velociraptors are generally naked, with only skin. Maybe it’s because they’re not quite as scary when covered in feathers, but I would find them just as scary. If you were chased by a two-meter chicken chasing you with its claws, you would still escape.

At the beginning of November, via Twitter, the director of the blockbuster, Colin Trevorrow, announced that he had completed the mixing of Jurassic World: Domination. Find the tweet in our article.

The film will be in theaters starting in June 10, 2022.

The script for the film is signed by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return, respectively, in the role of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom, the historical characters seen in the first Jurassic Park Trilogy. Among the new faces DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

How long are you waiting for this third installment of the saga? If you are a BadTaste + subscriber you can have your say in the comments box below!