Jurassic World and that ‘appearance’ of Ian Malcolm that not everyone has noticed

Impossible to think of Jurassic Park without imagining the face of Ian Malcolm: the cynical and brilliant mathematician specialized in chaos theory is a true icon of the saga conceived by Steven Spielberg, to the point that it would have been really unfair not to pay him a small tribute in the new chapters of the franchise .

The production, in fact, had already thought about it at the time of the direct sequels to the 1993 film: if Goldbum he was again present in the role of Malcolm in the course of The Lost World – Jurassic Park, in fact, in the subsequent Jurassic Park 3 we mentioned our talking about a book that the mathematician had written about the incredible adventure lived on the island populated by dinosaurs.

An expedient resumed on the occasion of Jurassic World, the film that in 2015 relaunched the franchise after 12 years of absence from the big screen: in Colin Trevorrow’s film, in fact, we can see a copy of God Creates Dinosaurs, the book written precisely from the famous chaos theorist whose face makes a fine show of itself on the cover of the volume read by Zara on the monorail.

Malcolm, of course, will then have the opportunity to be reviewed in flesh and bone in the following films: in the meantime, let us know in the comments if you have noticed this detail! To find out more, find our special on Jurassic World here.