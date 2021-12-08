Jurassic World: Domination – Bryce Dallas Howard in the first official photo

SEE ALSO: The prologue of Jurassic World: Domination between the Cretaceous and the present day

Total Film publishes the first official photo of Jurassic World: Domination, the third film in the saga after the relaunch of the franchise (and sixth overall). The shot portrays Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in a not very reassuring situation: in fact we see her head emerging from a muddy pond, with two “saurian” legs that stand out on the shore behind her.

Speaking to the magazine, Colin Trevorrow he said it was difficult to find landmarks for this sequel, being the first that diverges from the usual formula with the park or the island.

This is a rare movie, where everything is very different from anything I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to look at as inspiration. Honestly, we’ve watched a lot of nature documentaries. I’ve watched a lot of Planet Earth. The film relies on animals to act and react in a way that feels natural.

The director promises something unique also in the “cross-over” between the protagonists of the Jurassic Park original – Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) And Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) – and those of the new saga, that is Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) it’s the same Bryce Dallas Howard.

Laura, Sam and Jeff have the same screentime as Bryce and Chris in the movie. They are not together all the time, but we follow their stories fairly, and you get the feeling that they will end up colliding at some point… there is this tension. It’s not structured in the way our Hollywood movies are usually structured. But it works.

I remind you that the Italian release of Jurassic World: Domination is set for June 9, 2022. You can see the photo below.

The picture

Hold onto your butts! Here’s a world exclusive look at the very first still from #JurassicWorldDominion https://t.co/qajAykDkiU – Total Film (@totalfilm) December 6, 2021

The cast of the film

In the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion have been confirmed Chris Pratt (Owen), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Isabella Sermon (Maisie), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Aunt Rodriguez), Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) And Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler). Among the protagonists there will also be Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman And Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson).

Direction and screenplay of the film

The direction is curated by Colin Trevorrow, while the screenplay is the work of the latter together with Emily Carmichael.

