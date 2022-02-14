Jurassic World – Domination, Jeff Goldblum attacked by a raptor during the Super Bowl!

The Super Bowl evening, besides being a great celebration of sport, is above all an opportunity to promote all kinds of things, from cinema to music to the world of the most disparate consumer products; the numerous trailers proposed were the main drivers and among these there was also the time to promote Jurassic World – The domain.

Speaking during the Super Bowl, Jeff Goldblum was the protagonist of an interview during which he was abruptly interrupted by the attack of a crazed velociraptor. All, of course, in order to promote the latest film of the saga arriving in theaters next summer: Jurassic World – The domain. As we saw in the first trailer of Jurassic World 3, in the cast we will find not only Goldblum but also his historical companions of the franchise, or Sam Neill and Laura Dern, returning in their respective characters played in Jurassic Park. Goldblum had already appeared in the previous Jurassic World – Kingdom destroyed in a cameo.

During a recent interview Sam Neill loved working with the new cast of Jurassic World and said he was delighted to be returning in the role of Dr. Alan Grant: “I was happy to do this for a number of reasons. In the first place to see my old friends Laura and Jeff again. We were in the middle of the pandemic so we found ourselves locked up in this hotel in this idyllic English countryside, we had a good time“.

The actor then continued: “I really liked the new cast. Bryce [Dallas Howard] and Chris [Pratt] they are really adorable. Being challenged by COVID made us feel like we were doing a real feat ourselves, and this has brought us closer than ever.“. And you, do you agree with Sam Neill’s words? Let us know in the comments! LEGO, meanwhile, has already announced new sets for Jurassic World Dominion.