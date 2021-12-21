Jurassic World – domination, Spielberg’s reaction to the return of the original cast

After launching the first image of the Acrociraptor, today Empire Magazine returns to talk aboutrevealing new previews on the Colin Trevorrow blockbuster.

There is inevitably talk of the return of key characters from the original trilogy Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, and therefore of the involvement of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. In particular, the reaction that producer Steven Spielberg had when he saw the first image of this “reunion”, as Trevorrow says:

The moment everyone gets back together for the first time, they’re inside a Jeep. I took a picture of this scene and sent it to Steven Spielberg. He was moved. I don’t think he was absolutely prepared for how moving it would have been for him to see all these characters he loves deeply, and people he loves deeply, look so wonderful and together again on an adventure.

The three will join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and the two “generations” of the saga’s heroes will both be equally engaged in the plot, an aspect that was perfected during the hiatus due to the first lockdown:

A film like this, in which the historical characters have a large role like that of the new protagonists, is really complex to make: it needs to have its own momentum and not last five hours. It was helpful to have some time to make sure we could honor each character in the way they deserve.

Jurassic World: Domination will be in theaters starting from June 10, 2022.

Among the new faces in the cast there will also be DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

