Jurassic World – Domination, the new photo with Chris Pratt

Here’s where we will find Owen Grady in the third Jurassic World film, which will see Chris Pratt say goodbye to the character. The film will arrive in Italy next June

There are still several months to go before the release of Jurassic World – The domain. Fans will have to be patient. However, the production has decided to give away, little by little, some interesting previews. From the first and intriguing teaser, focused on the arrival of dinosaurs in the world of humans, to some photos of the protagonists. The release date is set for June 9, 2022 in Italy, subject to any changes to the calendar. Something the public has been sadly accustomed to over the past couple of years.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the prologue of the film is online. VIDEO The third film in the new saga directed by Colin Trevorrow is shown with a shot of Chris Pratt, who plays in the franchise Owen Grady. He is an expert velociraptor trainer but, in general, he is a lover of dinosaurs and a true adventurer. The world has changed rapidly and now mankind has to deal with the presence of predators everywhere. Not all dinosaurs, however, are human hunters. There are also totally harmless herbivores. In the photo released online we see him approaching a Parasaurolophus. Try communicating with him, establishing a connection. In the new film we will see him in the Sierra Nevada, where he works to protect the dinosaurs. They were brought here by man, by his thirst for power and money. Now it is the same man who wants to kill them. Something Owen can’t allow.

The best films to see in theaters and in streaming in December. PHOTO The sequel will take place four years after the events of Jurassic World – Kingdom Destroyed and now the creatures are scattered in every corner of the Earth. The photo published previously is very different, with Bryce Dallas Howard at the center, who plays Claire Dearing. The public could see her in a seriously dangerous situation. His head emerges from a muddy pond. Behind him, and this is the real danger, there are two dinosaur legs on the shore. Here are the words of director Colin Trevorrow about the new film: “The dinosaurs have multiplied. They live among us and clash with men. This film will take place all over the world, offering different environments. From wild nature to urban contexts, from deserts to snowy places. It is really exciting to be able to see these creatures move in vast environments, in total freedom. They grew up in a theme park and now I’m here ”.

