Jurassic World Dominion, Bryce Dallas Howard’s first photo

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters around the world on June 10, 2022, but the wait is tempered by new images that reveal something more about the film that closes the second dinosaur trilogy created by Steven Spielberg from the original novel by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park.

At the link above you can review the first five minutes of the film. Meanwhile, on Total Film, the first photo revealing the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. And not quite in an easy situation.

As you can see, the actress and director, daughter of Ron Howard, is trying to escape from what appears to be a T-Rex looking for food from the mighty paw in the background.

Jurassic World Dominion will return to the origins of the saga as we will find again in the cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum, all three protagonists of the first film, as well as Chris Pratt, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise And Scott Haze.

An official plot has not yet been disclosed, but as we saw in the finale of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs walk this time on the mainland, ready to take back the role they once had, the dominant creatures on our planet.

In Jurassic World: Dominion The variable, this time, is the human race …