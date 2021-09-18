Jurassic World: Dominion, Chris Pratt reflects on the processing done during the pandemic | Cinema

A few days ago we saw a new official photo of the highly anticipated Universal production,. In the image there wasintent on providing direction directions a Chris Pratt And Omar Sy.

The shot was also taken by one of those present, that is, both Chris Pratt, who shared it again on Instagram, also recalling the processing of Jurassic World: Dominion which was carried out during the new Coronavirus pandemic.

The star writes:

We shot an entire movie during the height of this damn pandemic. We started in February 2020. Crazy thing. Thanks to our fearless leader Colin Trevorrow. Here you see Omar Sy and myself intent on having a break to receive director’s notes or maybe to talk about something, who knows, it’s all so confused.

Colin Trevorrow commented on the last day of work on the film before the shooting break imposed by the new Coronavirus pandemic:

On the last day of shooting, I learned that we would close the cabin no earlier than three hours after the last take. We were shooting in this old industrial barn when producers Alexandra Derbyshire and Pat Crowley got on the phone with Universal and agreed we should stop. But I still had scenes to shoot. Rumors started running, but we didn’t want to compromise that scene in any way, so we shot it and went home for three months. That day is in the movie: we didn’t go back to shooting those sequences.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be at the cinema on June 10, 2022.

We still don’t know anything about the plot of the film, only that it will be set some time later The destroyed kingdom.

The screenplay for the film is written by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.