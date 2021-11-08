Jurassic World: Dominion, Colin Trevorrow has finished the sound mixing of the film! | Cinema

With a tweet , Colin Trevorrow announced that he has finished the sound mixing of, the third installment in the Jurassic Park reboot / sequel saga.

This is the message posted via social media by the filmmaker in which the various members of Skywalker Sound who worked on this specific aspect of the film produced by Universal and Amblin are thanked:

Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for #JurassicWorldDominion. It is alive. pic.twitter.com/XBQCwEzIfz – Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2021

Pending the arrival of some new official material of the film, we present the description of the contribution shown at Cinema-Con last August:

In some scenes from the original Jurassic Park set, we see Steven Spielberg explaining a mosquito to a young cast member. The cast resembles what Laura Dern defines “The energy that was on the set”, which is also shared by Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt talks, however, about the first time he saw the film with Bryce Dallas Howard adding “The first time I saw dinosaurs I cried”. Then we move on to director Colin Trevorrow who explains “Jurassic World: Dominion is a celebration of the entire franchise and closes a story started by Steven Spielberg in 1993”. Laura Dern echoes him “It’s everything I hoped it could be and more”. In the backstage images, the actors of the first film are defined “Legacy character” while those of the new feature films “World character”. Then again Trevorrow: “The film asks the following question: if dinosaurs lived among us would we be safe? And the answer is no “. And here we see a Mosasaur emerging from the ocean and devouring an entire helicopter. A velociraptor runs on the roof of a building. There is a T-Rex “walking” in a town. Stunt. Falls. Overturned vehicles. Sam Neill and the entire cast find themselves facing a T-Rex in the forest. Lots of scenes with the old and new cast together. Dinosaurs are brought to life beautifully with a perfect mix of computer-based and hands-on special effects.

The film will be in theaters on June 10, 2022.

We still don’t know anything about the plot of the film, only that it will be set some time later The destroyed kingdom.

The screenplay for the film is written by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.