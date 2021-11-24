Jurassic World: Dominion, extended preview released

There Universal Pictures released that extended preview for Jurassic World: Dominion which was shown exclusively in the IMAX screenings of F9 during the summer. The video, titled “The Prologue”, is set 65 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. After exploring several species of dinosaurs, some even featuring feathers (notable change for the Jurassic franchise), we are transported to the present day, as a Tyrannosaurus rex is chased by a helicopter through the woods. The T-rex soon makes its way to a drive-in theater, crushing cars as spectators run in fear. A gunman in the helicopter attempts to take down the dinosaur with a huge tranquilizer dart, but misses it as the T-rex continues to escape.

Colin Trevorrow talks about Jurassic World: Dominion

Shortly after the release of the first photo of Jurassic World: Dominion, the director Colin Trevorrow shed light on how the film will differ from its predecessors by showing dinosaurs in their element. “Ever since I was a child, I wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat”, has explained. “It took a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it finally happened. This preview is just a taste of the film we made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton have created and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer. ”

“For me, [Dominion] is the culmination of a story that has been told “, Trevorrow explained in January. “When you came to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been so clear what the full story of those three films was because they were a bit more episodic in the way they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s like a serial story“. Colin Trevorrow concluded. Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022.