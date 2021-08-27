‘Jurassic World Dominion’ reunites Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill

There Universal Pictures announced the new footage of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The studio offered a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of the “Jurassic Park” original: Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant e Jeff Goldblum like Ian Malcolm.

It was previously reported that the iconic trio would be joining the stars of the franchise Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard in the third installment of the Colin Trevorrow. While undeniably Trevorrow’s baby, the footage kicked off with an unreleased film starring the king Steven Spielberg.

The grainy clip showed Spielberg in safari gear on the set of the 1993 film, explaining a prop to a child actor. That prop, of course, was the stick used by Richard Attenborough. Topped with an amber globe that houses a petrified mosquito inside, that stick was the first building block in dinosaur engineering for the fictional park.

Dern, Neil And Goldblum they appeared in interviews and discussed the comeback nearly 30 years after the first film captivated audiences around the world.

Trevorrow said the new film asks the crucial question:

would humans be safe in a world also populated by dinosaurs?

“The answer And… no”, he said clearly.

“Dominion” it was the first film to successfully complete production during the pandemic, largely thanks to the miniature city built in England to house the production.

Jurassic World: Dominion The official teaser of the new, awaited, chapter