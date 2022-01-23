Jurassic World: Dominion – T-Rex on the snow in the Olympics themed spot

A skier finds herself on the run from the ferocious T-Rex in the TV commercial of Jurassic World: Dominion, released in collaboration with the 2022 Winter Olympics

Apparently, not even the altitude proves to be a good countermeasure to escape the fury of the T-Rex, as evidenced by the new commercial of Jurassic World: Dominion. The teaser, made in collaboration with the 2022 Winter Olympics, does not present new images of the sequel, but merely reminds us that, in a few months, the dinosaurs will return to dominate the big screen in the sixth chapter of the saga inaugurated by Steven Spielberg.

The spot opens with a skier whizzing on the snow and who, during her descent, is flanked by an equally fast Velociraptor. The latter, however, soon turns out to be a simple annoyance when, from behind the trees, the much more fearsome T-Rex peeps out, the iconic dinosaur symbol of the franchise, whose return in Jurassic World: Dominion it is practically taken for granted.

We will hardly see a scene set on a snowy mountain in Jurassic World: Dominion, but it is not difficult to imagine that a similar dynamic will be present in the film, with some characters who, after realizing that they have a dinosaur on their heels, will find themselves having to escape from the claws of that creature in order not to lose their life. Meanwhile, for those wishing to lay their eyes on actual images of the film, the first five minutes of the title have been published online (you can see them HERE).

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion will arrive in US theaters on June 10, after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The cast is made up largely of well-known faces such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong And Justice Smith. As for the 2022 Winter Olympics, however, they will open in Beijing on February 4th and then end on the 20th of the same month. Below, the spot starring the T-Rex.