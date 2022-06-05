Jurassic World Dominion: the actress who lost her role in Captain Marvel | DeWanda Wise | Movies | Jurassic Park nnda nnlt | FAME

Before being part ofJurassic World Domain” and face gigantic dinosaurs, DeWanda Wise was proposed to be one of the protagonists in “Captain Marvel”. The actress is already known for being the star of the acclaimed director’s series “ella She ella ‘s gotta have it”. Spike Lee. However, his career could reach other levels with the opportunity that he missed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe tape starred Brie Larson, who played Carol Danvers. The story is set in the 1990s and shows how Danvers becomes one of Marvel’s most powerful superheroes by absorbing cosmic Kree energy, but she loses her memory of it.

Initially, he fights for them, but upon returning to Earth he discovers his past and the Kree’s plan to exterminate the Skrulls, for which he undertakes to stop them.

Other actors who participate in this film are Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

THE ROLE YOU LOST

During her publicity tour to promote the new movie “Jurassic World Dominion”, DeWanda Wise opened up in an interview for “Gizmodo”. The 38-year-old actress explained that as much as she was dying to participate in Captain Marvel, but she couldn’t because of her contract with Netflix for the series “she She she’s gotta have it”.

“I didn’t choose to quit, I would never have made that decision on my own, it’s ridiculous. When you sign a contract for a television series and it is in first position, you have a responsibility. (…) I didn’t want Spike Lee and Netflix to sue me. So at the time it was pretty disappointing”, clarified the actress who has also participated in “Law and Order” and “The Mentalist”. It is worth mentioning that the series was canceled after season 2.

DeWanda Wise was originally going to play Maria Rambeau. However, given the legal conflict, Lashana Lynch was the one who brought the character to life. Despite this, she chooses to look on the positive side of the paths that she has taken her life.

“María was a pilot and I do not repeat interpretations. So if she had participated in ‘Captain Marvel’, she would have already been the pilot”, He commented and added that he would have had to refuse to play Kayla Watts in “Jurassic World Dominion”, since that is also his profession. “I think that everything happens at the time it should happen and I am very grateful to be where I am now”.

Although some fans may feel sad that they didn’t see her in the incredible Marvel movies, now Wise has the opportunity to shine in the Jurassic universe. Audiences will be able to see her alongside actors like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

WHO IS MARIA RAMBEAU

The character that Wise was going to play is Carol Danvers’s best friend and a fellow pilot who would help her on her mission. In the movie, Rambeau thinks her friend died in an accident, but he meets her again 6 years after her and helps her remember her life on Earth. Despite not having any special powers, she managed to defeat Minn-Elva in the “Mojave Desert”.

In addition to her appearance in “Captain Marvel” in 2019, Maria Rambeau returned to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most recent “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” film. There, she was part of a parallel reality where Rambeau was the one who became “Captain Marvel” and is a member of the Illuminati along with Professor X, Captain Carter, Mr. Fantastic and other superheroes who have not yet been introduced in the movies. like Black Lightning.

THE DAUGHTER OF MARIA RAMBEAU

The legacy of this character transcended beyond herself, as her daughter Monica Rambeau was also part of Marvel productions. She appeared as a child in “Captain Marvel”, but also as an adult in the “WandaVision” series, continuing her story after disappearing due to Thanos’ snap.

The “SWORD” agent discovers that her mother, Maria, has died of cancer. In this show that premiered on Disney Plus, she has to stop Wanda Maximoff who has taken control of a town.

At the end of the series, Monica Rambeau gained superhuman abilities by crossing the “Hex” barrier that Wanda had placed.