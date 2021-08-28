Jurassic World: Dominion, the description of the behind the scenes shown at Cinema-Con | Cinema

During the Universal panel held in the last few hours at the Cinema-Con in Las Vegas, a behind the scenes of, the film that will close (?) the Trilogy started in 2015 with the first legacyquel of

Perhaps, given that the blockbuster has already enjoyed an IMAX preview before the screenings of Fast & Furious 9 in the theaters belonging to the aforementioned circuit, the major has considered it more appropriate to show a backstage and not a real trailer.

Having said that, thanks to Deadline, we would like to point out what the studio proposes to those present.

In some scenes from the original Jurassic Park set, we see Steven Spielberg explaining a mosquito to a young cast member. The cast resembles what Laura Dern defines “The energy that was on the set”, which is also shared by Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt talks, however, about the first time he saw the film with Bryce Dallas Howard adding “The first time I saw dinosaurs I cried”. Then we move on to director Colin Trevorrow who explains “Jurassic World: Dominion is a celebration of the entire franchise and closes a story started by Steven Spielberg in 1993”. Laura Dern echoes him “It’s everything I hoped it could be and more”. In the backstage images, the actors of the first film are defined “Legacy character” while those of the new feature films “World character”. Then again Trevorrow: “The film asks the following question: if dinosaurs lived among us would we be safe? And the answer is no “. And here we see a Mosasaur emerging from the ocean and devouring an entire helicopter. A velociraptor runs on the roof of a building. There is a T-Rex “walking” in a town. Stunt. Falls. Overturned vehicles. Sam Neill and the entire cast find themselves facing a T-Rex in the forest. Lots of scenes with the old and new cast together. Dinosaurs are brought to life beautifully with a perfect mix of computer-based and hands-on special effects.

The film will be in theaters on June 10, 2022.

We still don’t know anything about the plot of the film, only that it will be set some time later The destroyed kingdom.

The screenplay for the film is written by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.