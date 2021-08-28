News

Jurassic World: Dominion, the description of the behind the scenes shown at Cinema-Con | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

During the Universal panel held in the last few hours at the Cinema-Con in Las Vegas, a behind the scenes of Jurassic World: Dominion, the film that will close (?) the Trilogy started in 2015 with the first legacyquel of Jurassic Park.

Perhaps, given that the blockbuster has already enjoyed an IMAX preview before the screenings of Fast & Furious 9 in the theaters belonging to the aforementioned circuit, the major has considered it more appropriate to show a backstage and not a real trailer.

Having said that, thanks to Deadline, we would like to point out what the studio proposes to those present.

In some scenes from the original Jurassic Park set, we see Steven Spielberg explaining a mosquito to a young cast member. The cast resembles what Laura Dern defines “The energy that was on the set”, which is also shared by Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt talks, however, about the first time he saw the film with Bryce Dallas Howard adding “The first time I saw dinosaurs I cried”. Then we move on to director Colin Trevorrow who explains “Jurassic World: Dominion is a celebration of the entire franchise and closes a story started by Steven Spielberg in 1993”. Laura Dern echoes him “It’s everything I hoped it could be and more”. In the backstage images, the actors of the first film are defined “Legacy character” while those of the new feature films “World character”.

Then again Trevorrow: “The film asks the following question: if dinosaurs lived among us would we be safe? And the answer is no “. And here we see a Mosasaur emerging from the ocean and devouring an entire helicopter. A velociraptor runs on the roof of a building. There is a T-Rex “walking” in a town. Stunt. Falls. Overturned vehicles. Sam Neill and the entire cast find themselves facing a T-Rex in the forest. Lots of scenes with the old and new cast together. Dinosaurs are brought to life beautifully with a perfect mix of computer-based and hands-on special effects.

The film will be in theaters on June 10, 2022.

We still don’t know anything about the plot of the film, only that it will be set some time later The destroyed kingdom.

The screenplay for the film is written by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

795
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
784
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
773
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
617
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
605
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
583
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
541
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
515
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
405
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
387
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top