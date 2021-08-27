Jurassic World: Dominion, the description of the video materials previewed at CinemaCon

To close the CinemaCon 2021, a short montage of preview scenes from Jurassic World: Dominion that contains the present and the past of the saga, here is the description.

Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) galloping behind dinosaurs in a snowy mountainous landscape, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) chased by creatures over European rooftops and the return of the trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. All this is contained in the Description of the former video materials unpublished by Jurassic World: Dominion with which Universal closed CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Jurassic World: Dominion, a take from the film

“This film asks only one question: what if dinosaurs lived among us? Would we be safe?” director Colin Trevorrow asked the audience, introducing a montage that included old footage of Steven Spielberg on the set of the first Jurassic Park, 1993, intent on explaining to Joseph Mazzello (who played Tim in the original) the scene of the mosquito trapped in the amber on top of Hammond’s staff (Richard Attenborough).

The montage shown would also contain brief interviews with the cast of the film. New Zealand actor Sam Neill is seen exclaiming: “We had a great time in the first film”. Speaking about how Spielberg brought dinosaurs to life on the big screen, Laura Dern adds: “There was an energy on the set, it was the first time such a thing had happened”.

Chris Pratt, protagonist of the new trilogy of the saga, commented: “Seeing the dinosaur in the trailer and the ripples on the glass water in the Jeep) defined my generation.”.

Loading... Advertisements

Regarding Jurassic Park, Bryce Dallas Howard concludes: “Cinema has changed forever”.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the film will tell the story of the T-Rex cloned in Jurassic Park

The cast of Jurassic World: Dominion includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. Among the returns in the saga there will then be those of aura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Campbell Scott. The new entries are Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Isabella Sermon.

The film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.