Jurassic World Dominion, the film is ready: the announcement of Colin Trevorrow

The troubled genesis of Trevorrow’s film

Jurassic World: Dominion, photo from the set

“Last night we put the last reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and the entire Skywalker Sound team for putting so much soul and heart into our mix for Jurassic World: Domination. Is alive”. With this message conveyed through his official Twitter profile, Colin Trevorrow communicated the end of the long and troubled workmanship of “Jurassic World: Dominion”, a film whose shooting ended twelve months ago, in November 2020. To accompany the director’s words, a photo of a projection room on whose screen the word “Finish” stands out. Satisfaction, emotion but also gratitude in the words of the filmmaker who completed a project in truly prohibitive conditions: the filming of the sixth film in the franchise “Jurassic Park” were carried out precisely in the most intense period of the Covid pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). The difficulties began with the first stop of the set which, in March 2020, in the face of the first alarming cases, had to suspend work until the end of the lockdown. In the last days before that hiatus, the production had managed to put together the scenes that brought together the three actors of the first film, therefore, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Filming then resumed in July 2020 to stop again in October, when the number of cases was beginning to rise alarmingly both in the United States and in the rest of the world.