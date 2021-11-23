Jurassic World: Dominion, watch the prologue of the film!

In an unexpected move, a few hours ago Universal published the prologue of Jurassic World: Dominion, awaited third act of the new trilogy of the franchise Jurassic Park. This particular preview, long well five minutes, catapults us into the new world, even if it does not include images that we will later see in the final montage.

An original 5-minute Prologue for Jurassic World The Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, which takes viewers back 65 million years and shows them what the world was like before humans existed. The Prologue also hints at a world where dinosaurs are among us.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.

The film will close the new trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and, according to director Colin Trevorrow, will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

Besides Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard, in Jurassic World: Dominion the stars of the original trilogy will return Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum (appeared briefly in The destroyed kingdom). Also in the cast Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, BD Wong And Isabella Sermon. Among the new faces we find Campbell Scott, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze And DeWanda Wise.

