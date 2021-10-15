News

Jurassic World: Dominion, will Ariana Richards be there? | Cinema

Considering that Jurassic World: Dominion will represent a celebration of the entire Jurassic Park franchise, it’s safe to expect historical faces like that of Ariana Richards?

During a podcast focusing on his career a Celebrity Catch Up, Richards (young Lex Murphy in Spielberg’s classic) was asked if she’ll be back for the last episode “Here this is one thing that I could not talk about”He commented without exaggerating.

However, he admitted that he would return to acting “if they offered me the right project“.

We remember that Jurassic World: Dominion will be at the cinema on June 10, 2022.

We still don’t know anything about the plot of the film, only that it will be set some time later The destroyed kingdom.

The screenplay for the film is written by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

What do you think? Tell us yours as always in the comments below!


