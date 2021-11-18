Jurassic World Evolution 2 | Review – My Dinosaur Friends

As soon as the notes composed by John Williams started playing in the background, we immediately felt at home in Jurassic World Evolution 2. The huge dinosaurs, Isla Nublar, the genetic experiments and the desire to unearth a fossilized past under millions and millions of years. In the management software created by Frontier Developments, everything is exactly in its place, a perfect recreation of what we have admired – with a quality that is not always exciting – in the five films dedicated to the world created by Michael Crichton.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Wait a minute … If the famous science fiction novel has taught us anything, and if the various films have strongly reminded us of it, it is that all the Jurassic experiments always end with great and resounding disasters!

There, Jurassic World Evolution 2 it doesn’t go that far, but in the hours spent managing our theme parks we have learned to live with the many hassles caused by beasts as tall as six-story buildings and with employees who often did not share our same peaceful ideals.

Arrived in 2018, the first Jurassic World Evolution it was received in a rather lukewarm way, due to an offer of not too exciting contents, very little credible dinosaurs and with a game loop that soon ended up becoming tedious and repetitive. DLC after DLC the situation has improved significantly and many of the initial defects have been absorbed by the various additional contents.

There are new arrivals in the park

So when Jeff Goldblum appeared on the stage of this year’s Summer Game Fest to announce the arrival of the sequel, many were hoping that the starting point would take into account the adjustments that occurred in the course of work. After many hours spent exploring the various game modes, we can unfortunately see how on the contrary this management still ends up victim of its historical criticalities and how he learned very little from the other two titles created by Frontier Developments, namely Planet Coaster And Planet Zoo.

Welcome to Jurassic Park, again

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a clear tribute to the franchisee whose name it bears and draws heavily from that imagination. There are the original music, in the loading screens you can read some famous quotes from characters such as Dr. Ian Malcolm or Henry Wu and also the game modes themselves are intended to recreate what we have experienced in cinemas from 1993 to today .

The perfect starting point is the countryside, set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and especially useful for learning the various mechanics behind dinosaur management and conservation.

Each pixel is a tribute to the saga

Divided into various chapters, this story thus tells of the difficult coexistence between humans and prehistoric animals, which now roam freely throughout the United States. On balance, however, it is only a quick tutorial, which keeps you busy for four or five hours depending on the familiarity that the player has with the various game schemes.

The objectives are often linked to the first-person capture of dinosaurs, but driving jeeps and helicopters in the middle of nowhere in search of triceratops to photograph and sedate is only a vain attempt to lengthen the experience, also because these interventions up close will hardly be used. when you have to manage an entire park.

Also, as much as I try to deepen the relationships between protagonists like Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, the countryside flows away without a trace, with a few exchanges of words and with an ending that seems to have been put there on purpose to sponsor the next arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion, third chapter of the second film trilogy.

Rewrite history

The real beating heart of Jurassic World Evolution 2 is instead the mode called Chaos Theory, through which to explore alternative – and theoretically less unfortunate – versions of the various films, with the intent of saving John Hammond’s dream and containing InGen’s delusions of omnipotence.

Unlike the campaign, the five chapters made available require greater efforts to be completed, have a much longer longevity and it is here that the main differences with the first chapter appear, as well as the strengths and weaknesses, which are distributed in fair way on the scales.

We start from the news and above all from the unpublished faces, because in the end they are the real protagonists: the dinosaurs. The list of species has been significantly extended and finally there is also room for volatile and marine reptiles, such as pteranodons for the former and plesiosaurs for the latter. Jurassic World Evolution 2 it’s a big step forward for those cold-blooded beings from the past, not just in terms of sheer quantity.

Now the various triceratops, velociraptors and all the various herbivores and carnivores have more complex behaviors, intelligently explore the enclosures reserved for them in search of the habitat most suitable for them and are animated in a credible way down to the smallest detail. Seeing a mighty T-rex throwing a goat into the air and taking a single bite of it is a fascinating scene, especially if the face-to-face takes place aboard a jeep driven in person or while staying safe inside a positioned observation point. at the edges of the fences.

All the needs of the dinosaurs are highlighted

Each dinosaur then has its own needs, some prefer sandy soils and others need large pools of water, small herbivores need only a small space, while we challenge you to lock a mighty Indomitus Rex inside a tiny cage without this hybrid throwing its head down at the fences and then have lunch with the park visitors.

Managing dinosaurs better therefore requires a lot of attention, including possible diseases, alpha males who don’t like company, genomes to modify and different abilities to adapt to biomes, another of the main novelties of this second chapter.

Unlike in the past, Jurassic World Evolution 2 it is no longer set in a single archipelago, but explores different locations scattered in the four corners of the United States and Europe, between deserts, coasts, forests and mountains, with heavy repercussions on the conformation of the maps and above all on the different disasters that will strike the attractions. As hard as you try to have a safe and functioning park, the Hurricanes and the sand storm they will always be factors to deal with, without forgetting sabotage, otherwise it wouldn’t be a real Jurassic Park.

We never learn from our mistakes

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is therefore like its predecessor a disaster simulator, unpredictable elements of chaos behind which one hides evident lack of management, so much so that we ask who the title created by Frontier Developments is really addressed to. Definitely not to diorama lovers, to those gamers who have spent hundreds of hours shaping every bolt of their roller coaster into Planet Coaster or to create habitat plant after plant in Planet Zoo.

Compared to the first Jurassic World Evolution the buildings can be modified aesthetically, but you always move within a few presets and there are no single embellishment elements with which to embellish flower beds or squares, not to mention the path system, with streets that are never harmonious and zigzag to connect all facilities.

Heat maps are a valuable ally

Aesthetic harmony is therefore not the strong point of Jurassic World Evolution 2, which only apparently defends itself better as regards the economic and managerial aspects. At first glance, you are struck by the amount of requests and the activities to be carried out to create a functional park. You need a science center, a base from which to send expeditions to recover fossils, a facility to extract DNA, numerous medical buildings and facilities dedicated to guardians and researchers’ rest.

Then there are requests from visitors which, if satisfied, mean substantial revenues and greater funds to access new research and rarer species. However, not all guests have the same needs, adventurers are looking for thrills and prefer to observe prehistoric creatures up close, while science lovers prefer those restaurants where fossils are also exhibited to study. Finally, in order for all the attractions in the park to work, the facilities must always be powered by electricity.

A non-stop work

This list of tasks might be scary at first glance, but in reality it only takes a few hours to understand the systems that regulate cash inflows and a couple of heat maps are more than enough to understand which sectors to upgrade and where to proceed with the investments to obtain a better rating.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 he does not make depth one of his battle horses, a lightness that could bring some neophytes closer, but that certainly displeases those who are used to struggling between statistics and modifying entrance tickets and restaurant dishes to the last penny.

Dinosaurs are in poor health

At this point, can you calmly enjoy the spectacle offered by a clash between two mammoth spinosaurs? Not at all, why Jurassic World Evolution 2 will begin to fill the screen with warnings and notifications regarding the ever-increasing needs of the saurians, the researchers will tire after a couple of jobs done, and no matter how hard you try to automate the caretaker’s tasks, there will always be a generator to replace or a disease to be contained before it kills all the guests of an enclosure.

Micro-management is an unpleasant host, with a continuous on and off menus to drive expeditions, jeeps to refuel and feeders to sterilize to prevent the dinosaurs from poisoning themselves with spoiled meat. The charm of reviving extinct beings some geological era ago therefore disappears in the presence of hard-to-break routines.

The repetitiveness is then accentuated by tasks that give little value to the different scenarios present in the Theory of Chaos or in the challenge mode, where the only obstacles are natural disasters, unforeseen events that artificially raise the bar of difficulty without too many explanations, with bankruptcies. that follow one another due to continuous failures.

Building a park from scratch

There would always be sandbox matches, where you can build your own park from scratch without restrictions and, if you want, without even having to take into account the needs of scientists or visitors. The conditional, however, is a must, since all buildings, researches, genomes and even dinosaurs must first be unlocked, an action possible only through hours previously spent in the other game modes.

Accidents are unpleasant and very frequent

Frankly, we struggle to understand this choice, which penalizes without a real justification that slice of players who would like to approach Jurassic World Evolution 2 just for the sake of modeling habitats in every single detail and observing their scaly inhabitants as they lovingly bite each other.

In conclusion, despite some changes and some nice introductions in terms of dinosaurs, Jurassic World Evolution 2 presents the same defects highlighted at the time of the first chapter, above all in terms of micro-management and with a difficulty artificially created and only partially justifiable by the catastrophic leitmotif of the novel and the films.

