Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Review

Jurassic World Evolution 2: a love that is 65 million years old

In 1993, no one would have imagined that fascinating, mysterious and undoubtedly scary beings like dinosaurs would ever come back to life, but then at Christmas that same year Steven Spielberg made the whole world change their mind with his first and immortal Jurassic Park.

Born from the pen of Michael Crichton and brought back to life by Hollywood, the characters of the Jurassic saga have fueled the dreams, hopes and expectations of millions of people who have followed them since the dawn through all the titles presented and released in theaters around the world. world.

When the fourth chapter came out after fourteen years in 2015, many of those who, like me, grew up with the myth of the dinosaurs of the Jurassic Park they are children again for the two new films of the second trilogy and now they are anxiously awaiting the third chapter which should be released soon.

A particular and fascinating world like that of Jurassic Park it then generated an immense merchandising heritage made up of toys, puppets and above all video games.

After the moderate success of Jurassic World Evolution and the superlative work done with Planet Zoo Frontier Development returns with the second chapter of the Jurassic saga with many new features.

One week after the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2 let’s see together if it is really worth embarking on this new adventure.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: “life always wins …”

The narrative arc of the campaign of Jurassic World Evolution 2 ranks between the end of the fifth chapter of the saga, Jurassic World: the Destroyed Kingdom, and the beginning the outgoing one, Jurassic World: Dominion. We will meet the protagonists of the film saga at work with those of the first chapter of Jurassic World Evolution and we will find ourselves having to manage the American government’s fishing and wildlife department to manage the escape and recapture of the dinosaurs.

The main storyline is then accompanied by five secondary storylines that follow the Chaos theory explained by Dr. Ian Malcolm and that they will see us grappling with various tasks to make successful businesses that have failed miserably in the movies.

In each of the five chapters of the Chaos theory we will find ourselves in front of a particular narrative in which the various characters of the Jurassic universe will ask us to carry out various activities that will allow us to give a happy ending to the purposes of the five films.

From the point of view of the characters, as already mentioned, we will find the protagonists of the two trilogies in action: Claire and Owen at work with the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Doctor Malcolm, Simon Masrani and Doctor John Hammond without whom it would not be this wonderful world existed.

Played in Italian in Jurassic World Evolution 2 we will meet the various voice actors who played the protagonists both in the cinema and in the previous chapter.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: “But what are they keeping us in there, King Kong?”

Moving on to the technical sector Frontier it did not disappoint the expectations of its audience and the Ultra-HD graphics of the new generation of consoles make it even more spectacular: “No expense is spared here” would say John Hammond and indeed the feeling is just that.

Textures and details are incredible: from the skin of the dinosaurs to the paint on the walls and the effects of water, plants and soil, everything is designed to be amazing.

The play of lights and shadows that modify the visibility of the park according to the time of day are also of the highest level; to this are added the reflections generated by the reflective surfaces that strike the camera in a natural way, giving that discreet annoyance that natural light generates.

An incredible job, in short.

From the point of view of the soundtrack we are faced with a great classic: the music from the Main Theme to the more dramatic tones is largely based on those of the film saga giving that sense of blockbuster majesty.

Even the environmental noises are well done even if at times they are inconsistent with the moment: just think that you can hear the dinosaurs roars even before the park is actually populated, but probably to make the immersion greater.

Finally, as regards the cinematics, these too are really well done and tell, in a mix of still and moving images, salient moments of the plot of both the campaign and the scenarios. Chaos theory.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: how to manage a park where anything can potentially kill you

To start talking about the game modes we must first say that Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a real-time strategic management system in which we will find ourselves having to face all the problems that a large amusement park can and could have.

In this second title we find the typical game system of Frontier which also in this case did not disappoint expectations: a simple system that fully incorporates the typical and intuitive style of the first chapter and which integrates it with the most appreciated parts of Planet Zoo.

The two big innovations that make life easier for the budding Jurassic geneticist both come from Planet Zoo and were not present in the first title: on the one hand the possibility of modifying the habitats of animals by seeing what effect our modifications have on their well-being, while on the other hand the introduction of the strategic pause makes the construction and development of our strategy very easier.

As for the commands, the port for Xbox Series X of Jurassic World Evolution 2 it incorporates exactly the same as its predecessor to make it easier for fans to approach.

As for the gameplay we are faced with a crazy management system that keeps us constantly attentive and in which we will find ourselves having to choose well how to develop our park taking into account not only the needs of the dinosaurs, but also those of the visitors.

We will be able to choose to play through four different modes: Campaign, in which we will follow the main story, Challenge, in which we will have to reach the five rating stars in a defined period of time, Sandbox, in which we will be able to create everything without financial constraints, and Chaos theory.

A sore point concerns the campaign which, unfortunately, is very short and develops as a tutorial divided into five chapters that teach the basics of how to manage a park and the various dinosaurs that are delivered or ordered. It follows very closely the mode already seen in the DLC The Shrine of Claire in the first chapter with missions with defined objectives. A small flaw if we think that this should be the main campaign.

The real pearl of the game, however, is the mode Chaos theory in which, as we said before, we will find ourselves playing the “as it should have been …” of the various films of the cinematographic saga in a very interesting hypothesis that makes this type of game the most interesting.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Is It Worth It?

The answer is undoubtedly yes with the hope that there will soon be some noteworthy extensions, perhaps in conjunction with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion. Although a small clarification on this is evident: the game itself is not bad, indeed it is certainly better than its predecessor, but it is rather short and the price, 59.99 euros on the Microsoft store, Sony and on Steam (69 , 99 for the deluxe edition) are perhaps a little excessive for what the game is at the moment. If you then think that the difference of 10 euros between the versions is justified by five new dinosaurs and three skins (which become 17 if you take the update separately) we come to think that the price is perhaps exaggerated.

The real problem arises in the fact that most likely the game will be expanded and the DLC’s Frontier they are always wonderful and at the level of the original title, but to think, after spending 60 euros for a title, spending the same amount for the DLC is perhaps exaggerated.

Despite this little doubt I also add that the title is still superlative and that I look forward to it being further expanded because compared to the first Jurassic World Evolution 2 it really hit what dinosaur lovers wanted and hoped they could see.

