Jurassic World Evolution 2, sales of nearly one million copies – Nerd4.life

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has totaled sales for almost one million copies: this was announced by Frontier Developments in the document relating to the financial results of the first half of fiscal year 2022.

Welcomed with positive votes by the international press, Jurassic World Evolution 2 convinced thanks to the large amount of content, at Announcements introduced compared to the first episode and an excellent technical sector.

However, it did not go equally well to the other products of the development team, for example Elite: Dangerous failed with the latest expansion, Odyssey, launched last May: the package was not able to enthuse users.

The company is also moving successfully in the field of productions, with four games arriving in the course of 2022 that include FAR: Changing Tides, available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

For the future, we look with confidence at the release of Jurassic World: The Dominion, of which we saw the official prologue a few weeks ago, which will further push the sales of the dinosaur-based strategy, to Planet Zoo and to the managerial dedicated to the world. of Formula 1.

The strategy based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar it was instead postponed to fiscal year 2024 in order to improve the quality and duration of the experience, evidently considered insufficient at this time.