Jurassic World: Il Dominio, the commercial aired during the Super Bowl is online

A few days after the debut of the Italian trailer of Jurassic World: The Dominionthe time has already come to take a look at the new film in Universal’s Jurassic franchise again, thanks to the commercial aired on the occasion of the Super Bowl LVI.

Here is the Jurassic World: Domination commercial shown at Super Bowl LVI

This is a slightly shorter trailer than the one that was released last week, and the unreleased sequences are few, but we are still talking about one of the most anticipated films of this year and therefore worth a look.

You can do it directly below:

Jurassic World Dominion release date, synopsis and cast

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and produced by Universal Studios And Amblin EntertainmentJurassic World The Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022.

We also remind you that it is already possible to enjoy the first 5 minutes of the film thanks to the prologue published at the end of last year.

The film is set four years after the events of Jurassic World: Kingdom Destroyed when some genetically modified dinosaurs were auctioned off to companies around the world, while others roam free across the continental United States. The story of the film embraces events that happen all over the world, telling of human beings who live together with dinosaurs.

In the cast we find Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Jake Johnson And Omar Syin addition to the cast of the original trilogy consisting of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum And Laura Dern.