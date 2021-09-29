News

Jurassic World jokes about Tyra Banks | Cinema

Posted on
Looking forward to seeing and knowing more about it Jurassic World: Dominion the Twitter profile of the franchise wanted to joke about a particular outfit sported by the model, presenter (and not only) Tyra Banks.

The outfit in question somewhat recalls the look of the Dilophosaurus seen in the first film of the franchise dated 1993.

Here is the tweet:

About Jurassic World: Dominion:

The film will be in theaters on June 10, 2022.

We still don’t know anything about the plot of the film, only that it will be set some time later The destroyed kingdom.

The screenplay for the film is written by Colin Trevorrow (who will also produce with Steven Spielberg) and by Emily Carmichael.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

The film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCES: ScreenRant.com, Jurassic World


