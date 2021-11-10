Jurassic World: New Adventures, season 4 on Netflix starting December 3

SEE ALSO: Jurassic World: New Adventures – Season 2 Trailer, January 22 on Netflix

Darius, Yasmina, Brooklynn, Kenji, Sammy and Ben finally managed to leave Nublar Island at the end of the third season of Jurassic World: New Adventures. The trailer for the fourth season, arriving on December 3, shows us a mosasaur attacking their boat. The group finds themselves on a new island, even more threatening.

The showrunner Scott Kreamer revealed to EW that they did not end up on Sorna Island or one of the islands that make up the Las Cinco Muertes volcanic archipelago (Of the five dead), owned by InGen.

Kreamer explained:

“We have our own corner of the franchise. It is completely rooted in the canon, but what happens in ours [serie] tells what happens in The destroyed kingdom, as well as the future Dominion“.

The new images

Voice actors and production

The entries in the original version are of: Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) double Darius, Jenna Ortega (You) double Brooklynn, Ryan Potter (Titans) double Kenji, Raini Rodriguez (Austin & Ally) double Sammy, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) double Ben e Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley) that double Yaz.

Executive producers are Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall And Colin Trevorrow.