Jurassic World: New Adventures, the date for season 4

With a post on the profile Twitter official of Jurassic World, the release date of the series has been announced, scheduled for next December 3. In addition, a first short teaser was shown regarding the new island on which the protagonists will end up. You can see it below:

A new island awaits you in season 4 of Jurassic World: New Adventures on December 3rd.

Created by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, the series is executive produced by them along with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. DreamWorks Animation is in charge of producing the animation. The first season was released on September 18, in Italy the voice actors are Vittorio Thermes (Darius), Chiara Fabiano (Brooklynn), Federico Campaiola (Kenji), Eva Padoan (Sammy), Tito Marteddu (Well), Giulia Franceschetti (Yasmina), Gaia Bolognesi (Roxie) and Flavio Aquilone (Dave).

With regard to Jurassic World 3, we know instead that the film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow it will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

