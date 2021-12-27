Jurassic World: Steven Spielberg’s reaction to the return of the Jurassic Park stars | News

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, for fans of adventure cinema and beyond, is definitely Jurassic World – The domain. In the new film we will also see the three historical protagonists of the first film of the franchise in action, Jurassic Park.

The return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum promises to be truly moving. Surely this is the reaction he had when he saw them Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two titles of the saga, Jurassic Park And The Lost World – Jurassic Park.

The film magazine Empire Magazine has given some previews on the new film Jurassic World – The domain directed by Colin Trevorrow, which he had already filmed too Jurassic World. In the past few hours it has released the first image of a new dinosaur, theAtrociraptor.

Speaking with Empire, Colin Trevorrow also recounted Steven Spielberg’s reaction when he showed him a photo of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum on the set of Jurassic World – Domination: “The moment they reappear for the first time all together are crammed into a jeep. I took a picture and sent it to Steven. He was very moved. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters and people he loves, look amazing and have a new adventure together.“.

Regarding their presence together with the protagonists of the Jurassic World saga, Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard, Colin Trevorrow then added: “A film like this, in which the historical characters have a role as large as that of the new protagonists, is really complex to make: it needs to have its own momentum and not last five hours. It was helpful to have some time to make sure we could honor each character in the way they deserve“.