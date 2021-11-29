Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom: plot, cast and trailer for the film aired tonight on Italia1

The first evening of Italia1 broadcasts the fifth chapter of the well-known saga of the most famous dangerous dinosaurs in cinema. Sunday 28 November 2021 airs on the channel Mediaset Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom, the sequel to the one that aired last week, when we find ourselves three years after the events of the last film and the Jurassic World attraction was destroyed by the same dinosaurs who escaped from the fences. The Hollywood actor returns in the lead role Chris Pratt. Learn about the full cast and plot of the film, as well as trivia about Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom aired this evening on Italia1 starting at about 21:20.

Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom: cast and curiosities of the film broadcast tonight on Italia1

Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom (from the title the original language of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is a 2018 film directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, a Spanish director who dedicated himself to the general public thanks to this film. The film is the sequel to Jurassic World released in theaters in 2015 as well as the fifth film chapter of the Jurassic Park franchise inextricably linked to the figure of Steven Spielberg.

The protagonist of the film is once again Chris Pratt in the role of Owen Grady, the ex-marine and Velociraptor tamer already appreciated in the previous film. At his side to complete the cast also returns Bryce Dallas Howard as they make their debuts Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda And Rafe Spall.

Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom: the plot of the movie

Jurissac Park was completely destroyed after dinosaurs came out of the fences and unleashed in the previous film.

Isla Nublar is a wild place where uncontaminated nature and large lizards are the masters. But this time it is nature itself that jeopardizes the life of the dinosaurs when the awakening of the volcano on the island is close to eruption.

Owen and Claire thus decide to go to the island to rescue the rare various species of dinosaurs that still populate it. Once they arrive on the spot, however, they discover a plot that could put the whole world in difficulty.