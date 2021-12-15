Jurassic World: The Dominion, Chris Pratt struggling with a dinosaur in the new photo

Jurassic World: The Dominion now has a new one photo that portrays Chris Pratt in a snowy place, struggling with a dinosaur.

The new chapter of the Jurassic saga is set four years after the previous one, thus showing what happened after the dinosaurs moved around the world.

Jurassic World: The Domination, a photo by Chris Pratt

Jurassic World: Domination director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow explained: “Dinosaurs multiplied and lived among us, clashing with humanity. The other chapters of Jurassic Park have more or less the same story, but The Dominion is set all over the world, in very different environments: forests, cities, deserts, snow. Seeing these creatures in environments where they have to struggle to survive is exciting. They grew up in a theme park and are now here!“.

At the beginning of the film Claire Dearing and Owen Grady, played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, will be trying to save the creatures. The filmmaker added: “Owen isn’t far from where the dinosaurs escaped in the previous chapter. Parasaurs are in danger because they are being hunted by poachers. There are a lot of people out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs for unclear reasons, so he’s trying to protect them“.

The director did not explain where Claire will be, however, adding only that she is in a situation that forces her to question her methods and whether she can stay safe and fulfill the responsibility she has towards other people in their life and who care about her.

The cast of the film will then include Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The three Jurassic Park stars will be a major presence in the story, while Lewis Dodgson, played by Campbell Scott, will be the villain of the story.

The feature will hit US theaters on June 10.