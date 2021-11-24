Jurassic World The Dominion: online the prologue with the first 5 minutes of the film

Universal Pictures has released the prologue of Jurassic World Dominion (Jurassic World Dominion), the new chapter of the Jurassic saga based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton became one of the most important blockbusters in the history of cinema thanks to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 cult film.

Back 65 million years with the Jurassic World prologue The Dominion

The promotional video, which therefore reveals the Italian title of the film, basically gives us the first five minutes of the film directed by Colin Trevorrow, even taking us back 65 million years to the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs were the dominant life form on Earth.

Brachiosaurs, pterodactyls, ankylosaurs, tirceratops and even a small dinosaur with feathers are at the center of the first sequences of the prologue, opening words of the saga that passes through the fierce struggle between two different species of tyrannosaurs and then closes with an unforgettable “protagonist”: a mosquito sucking blood from the T-Rex carcass.

Jurassic World Dominion release date

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and produced by Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World Domination will be released on June 10, 2022.

In the cast we find Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Jake Johnson And Omar Sy, in addition to the cast of the original trilogy consisting of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum And Laura Dern.

source