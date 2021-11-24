Jurassic World: The Dominion prologue

An original 5-minute prologue is online for Jurassic World – The Dominion, film directed by Colin Trevorrow, sixth film in the series Jurassic Park.

The Jurassic Park saga

With The domain continues the franchise started in 1993 with Jurassic Park, an adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg of Michael Crichton’s first novel of the same name.

That first film, a huge box office success, was initially followed by two films: The Lost World – Jurassic Park (1997), inspired by Crichton’s literary sequel of the same name, again directed by Spielberg; Jurassic Park III (2001), directed by Joe Johnston.

After years of projects that never went to the port of sequels or animated series, a few years ago the series resumed with Jurassic World, released in 2015, directed by Colin Trevorrow, which was followed in 2018 Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona.

In addition to numerous merchandising, the animated series are inspired by the saga Jurassic World – New Adventures (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) released in 2020 on Netflix, several video games, comics and tie-in novels set in the cinematic universe, as well as an inevitable LEGO version.

Synopsis

Jurassic World – Domination takes viewers back 65 million years and shows them what the world was like before humans existed and gives a glimpse of a world where dinosaurs are among us.

Jurassic World – The Dominion USA / 2022 / Science fiction, Thriller Directed by Colin Trevorrow Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott Written by Michael Crichton, Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly, Emily Carmichael

Jurassic World: The Domain – The Prologue

The story will continue #SoloAlCinema in summer 2022.