Jurassic World: The Dominion, the official rating revealed

The movie Jurassic World: Domination now has an official rating pending the arrival of the first trailer of the last chapter of the trilogy directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World: The Dominion now has a rating official: PG-13, classification also received from previous chapters.

The final chapter of the epic saga in which the dinosaurs will now be free in various parts of the world, can therefore be seen by people over the age of 13 without the obligation to be accompanied by an adult.

The motivation behind the official classification of Jurassic World: Domination is related to the presence of “intense action sequences, some violent passages and explicit language”.

Director Colin Trevorrow had recently confirmed that he has finished the planned work on the film and fans can therefore perhaps wait for the sharing of a first trailer in the coming weeks.

The cast of the project, whose prologue was recently shared, will be Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. Among the returns in the saga there will then be those of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Campbell Scott. Finally, the new entries will be Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Isabella Sermon.

In the feature film, whose release has been slowed down due to the health emergency, you will discover what happens when dinosaurs and humanity must learn to live together. The events will be set in various parts of the world. The filmmaker had in fact recently explained: “This film asks only one question: what if dinosaurs lived among us? Would we be safe?”.