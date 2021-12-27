Jurassic World – the Dominion: when it comes out, cast, plot, trailer

INDEX

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN: WHERE WE WERE LEFT

is the latest installment in the Jurassic Park film series, first brought to the big screen by Steven Spielberg in the early 1990s. The new trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, expands and enlarges the franchise by addressing new themes, but always with a nod to the past.

22 years after the brutal accident at John Hammond’s Jurassic Park, Jurassic World is born on Isla Nublar, an amazing theme park, fully functional, which the mere vision entices the viewer to buy a one-way ticket to go off Costa Rica .

But things are not going well, genetic mutations continue by InGen, which continues to create bigger and more ferocious dinosaurs to attract new spectators. At the end of the first film the prehistoric animals regain their freedom, chasing the man from the island again, but in the sequel The Destroyed Kingdom, they will be taken and, what appears to be a rescue operation due to the impending eruption of the volcano. , in reality it turns out to be just a cover.

Behind all this is Eli Mills, finance manager of Benjamin Lockwood (partner of John Hammond), who wants to resell the dinosaurs at auction and is secretly coordinating the work of InGen, led again by the talent of Dr. Henry Wu – face historian of the saga.

But there are two spectacular discoveries in the film: the first is linked to Meise Lockwood, initially presented as Benjamin’s granddaughter, but who turns out to be a clone of her deceased daughter. This would have been the reason that defined the end of the relationship between Lockwood and Hammond, because the latter was opposed to human cloning.

Also, at the end of the second film, the dinosaurs from the Lockwood laboratory are set free, while those sold at auction are headed for the world.

The dinosaurs, now, are among us, as the story will continue in Jurassic World: the Dominion?

Dr. Ian Malcom: God creates dinosaurs. God destroys the dinosaurs. God creates man, man destroys God, man creates dinosaurs.

Ellie Sattler: Dinosaurs eat the hum, the woman inherits the Earth.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN: WHEN DOES IT COME OUT?

Initially scheduled for release in June 2021, Jurassic World: Domination has been postponed by a year, and precisely toJune 11, 2022, in cinematic exclusive.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN: THE CAST

At the end of this new trilogy, the two pillars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, cannot be missing. Together with them there will also be Isabella Sermon in the role of little Maise Lockwood.

On 24 September 2019, however, the long-awaited return of Laura Dern, Sem Neill and Jeff Golbrum as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Macolm was confirmed. The director himself was keen to clarify that they will not be simple cameos, but the trio will have a substantial role in the film.

Another historical figure who will return there The domain is Lewis Dodgson played in this movie by Campbell Scott (in the first Jurassic Park movie he was played by Cameron Thor, in prison for sexual harassment).

Another world return from the world of Jurassic World is that of Omar Sy in the role of Barry Sembène, colleague of Owen, seen in the first film. Jake Johnson, who plays Lowey, should also have returned, but for reasons related to Covid it was not possible. We will also meet BD Wong as Dr. Henery Wu, Justice Smith as former park technician Franklin Webb and Dainella Pienda, paleo-veterinary Aunt Rodriguez.

Among the new faces, however, the presence of DeWand Wise was announced, among the protagonists. And again, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze. DJ Dimitri Vegas will also play a small role.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN: WHAT WILL IT TALK ABOUT?

Colin Treworrow: “This film asks a single question: what if dinosaurs lived among us? Would we be safe? “

We still know little about the detailed plot of the new film, but what is certain is that the dinosaurs are free to roam the world. Colin Trevorrow’s new film will be set shortly after The Destroyed Kingdom (about a year) and the screenplay is written by the director himself together with Emily Charmichael.

The production of the blockbuster was a bit troubled due to the Covid-19 pandemic which blocked filming several times and which probably imposed some changes to the script.

Jeff Golbrum himself in an old interview with People TV’s Choice said:

There are elements in the plot that deal with sensitive topics and the production is modifying them to make them more suitable for the period we are living in.

The film was shot in the UK, in British Columbia, in Malta, so we can expect all kinds of habitats and environments. The director calls it a spy movie with dinosaurs.

But let’s move on to analyze some imported news, to better understand what will happen in the film.

On November 23, 2021, a 5-minute prologue was released, which takes us back to the Cretaceous period, 65 million years ago:

What you can see above, however, will not actually be the prologue of the film, the confirmation comes from the director himself thanks to an interview with IGN. The video represents a way to bring the viewer into the natural habitat of the dinosaurs, allowing them to better contextualize their place in the world.

Another important detail for the plot is the confirmation of the main antagonist: it will be Lewis Dodgson.

He is the mysterious man in the red t-shirt and sunglasses who corrupts Dennis Nedry, in the historic Spielberg film, and delivers him the can of Barbasol shaving foam, to take the vital dinosaur embryos off the island. Embryos, which during Nedry’s escape, end up escaping his hands and remaining on the island, covered in mud.

In Michael Crichton’s novel, Lewis Dodgson is the head of BioSyn a rival company to InGen. Collider leans on the plot, imagining that Dr. Wu probably decided to sell the embryos recovered during the escape from the laboratory in Jurassic World: Kingdom Destroyed to BioSyn Genetics.

To conclude among the various photos that emerged from the set, there is one sent by Trevorrow to the JurassicOutpost site, which shows the interior of a laboratory where you can see a cold room that bears the words “InGen – Isla Sorna Site B”. The last time the island appeared in Jurassic Park III and over the years it has been confirmed that genetic experiments on site continued before the Jurassic World park opened. Could Dodgson and BioSyn be behind all this? Is he making dinosaurs out of leftover InGen materials?

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN, THE TRAILER AND THE LATEST NEWS

At the moment a trailer of the film is not yet available, only the aforementioned prologue.