Jurassic World – The Dominion will arrive in US theaters with PG-13 rating • Universal Movies

As well as the rest of the chapters of the famous saga Jurassic Park, also Jurassic World – The Dominion obtained the classic rating “PG-13“.

There MPAA today made the rating official “PG-13“(Forbidden to unaccompanied minors under 13) for the wait Jurassic World – The Dominion, yet another chapter in the saga launched by Steven Spielberg in the nineties. Although the other chapters have also achieved the same rating, it is curious to find that the body that is responsible for classifying film ratings in the US has eliminated the word “SCIENCE FICTION“From the motivation.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN

PRODUCTION: The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, while the screenplay was written by the director himself paired with Emily Carmichael. The soundtrack will be edited by Michael Giacchino. Among the producers also Frank Mashall. CAST: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from 10 June 2022. Also in Italy from June 2022.

PLOT: On the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion there is still mystery, from the point of view of the temporal location it is certain, however, that it will be set some time after the events appreciated in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.