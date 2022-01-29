Jurassic World – The live-action TV series will not be there

Frank Marshall producer of Universal’s Jurassic World franchise and husband of Jurassic Park franchise producer Kathleen Kennedy, has revealed some information that seems to confirm that no TV series dedicated to the franchise is planned. Let’s find out more details together.

Jurassic World – The TV Series

According to reports, Frank Marshall revealed that there has been no discussion about whether the dinosaurs could make their small screen debut, at least not in live-action. In fact, Frank Marshall is a producer, along with others, of Amblin’s Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and DreamWorks Animation, a CG animated spinoff series that airs on Netflix.

The live-action will therefore remain a proposal dedicated to cinema. Here’s what he said: “No, I’m really focused only on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about it. It has not been discussed“. And rain again: “As I said, we have the animated series [ Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous ]. I think that’s enough for now“.

Jurassic World Dominion

The production dedicated to the next film Jurassic World Dominion sees in the cast a series of faces known to the franchise. On the long list we find Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), dino-wranglers Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

“It is the beginning of a new era“Frank Marshall said in a previous Dominion interview. “The dinosaurs are now on land between us and will be for a while, I hope.”

Exit date

Jurassic World Dominion from Frank Marshall will make its theatrical debut on June 10. While waiting for its release, we just have to mark the date on the calendar and not make other commitments! Are you ready for the dinosaurs roars? As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page. While waiting to discover new information on this production, stay tuned to the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.