Jurassic World The World After – CloneWeb

For the past ten years, Universal has been trying at all costs to revive the Jurassic Park franchise. Two episodes and an animated series showed that it was impossible to live up to King Spielberg. Whatever we do. This did not prevent the production from once again calling on Colin Trevorrow, director of the first and screenwriter of the second part of the trilogy to come and complete the loop. With a result finally without surprise in view of the precedents.

Remember: in Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs definitely joined the continent to settle among humans. Four years after the eruption of Isla Nublar, the creatures live in different corners of the planet. You can imagine how negative that can be in the face of humans: poaching, animal trafficking and exploitation. In this new universe, the heroes of the previous parts live quietly in the forest: they hide Maisie Lockwood, the genetically created young girl and descendant of one of the creators of the first park, seen in Fallen Kingdom. When she gets kidnapped by big bad guys, they come to her rescue.

Ellie Sattler is back. Asked because giant grasshoppers genetically created from dino DNA threaten the world, she will call on old friends.

To come full circle, the big bad in the story is Lewis Dodgson. In Steven Spielberg’s film, he gives Dennis Nedry a shaving foam bomb to steal DNA samples. Years later, this Steve Jobs clone created a pseudo sanctuary in the Italian mountains to protect the dinosaurs. He also hired Doctor Henry Wu, who hasn’t been very clear for a few films.

That’s a lot of people and a lot of things to tell. So Trevorrow exposes his universe, his characters and their motivations at length. We salute the desire to make “legacy characters” something solid, by highlighting (and throughout the film) the character of Laura Dern in a very ecological mission. The exhibition is rather successful just like the beginning of the story, built like a recent James Bond where Chris Pratt will dive into the black market of dinosaurs. The result is a bit long but the staging is solid and the action scenes spectacular. Too much maybe when you see Pratt playing it Vin Diesel on a motorcycle. We are far from what Spielberg had to offer. But let’s not sulk the pleasure for all that: the entertainment is there, interspersed with pleasant scenes with aging actors who we take pleasure in seeing again.

From the too much but nice blockbuster, “The World After” will gradually switch to something else. As if Colin Trevorrow had finally decided to give up, too stuck in his 498 characters finally all in different places of a kind of new park. The further we go in the story, the more the inconsistencies will become legion. What held the road is now collapsing, from twists and betrayals to spatio-temporal markers. Again and again. We thought we were at the bottom but for more than an hour, Trevorrow will continue to dig. We do not understand anything. Where are the people? What are they doing ? Why is this character everywhere? The film had started solidly, a sort of Jason Bourne with dinosaurs, and had offered us some nice moments (including the “set piece” of Malta) but after a while everyone threw in the towel to finish at a cost costs in anything.

What to take away from all this? Even if Jurassic World Dominion has some successful scenes, and we are always happy to see dinosaurs, we have to peck in 2h30 to find something to eat properly. Without any real conclusion, the film does not return to its ecological subject of the beginning except briefly through a few pretty shots. Not enough to come full circle, but enough to remind us that the copy is never worth the original.

